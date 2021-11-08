Bhumi Pednekar in see-through corset and skirt is ready for wedding season, Samiksha Pednekar calls her goddess

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is taking the internet by storm with her latest pictures in a neo-ethnic ensemble - a sheer corset with a draped skirt and cape.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bhumi posted several photos of herself wearing an ivory see-through embellished corset with a draped skirt and regal cape. The actor captioned her photos, "Beauty," and we agree. She truly is a vision to behold in the breathtaking traditional piece and even got compliments from her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and many others.

The ivory ensemble is from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's label. Bhumi styled the look with minimal yet standout jewels. As for her glam with the contemporary look, the actor did her own hair and make-up. Read on to find out how she styled the ensemble and see all the photos.

Bhumi's contemporary look features a see-through corset with a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her figure nicely. It comes with rows of embellished diamantes, threadwork in a floral pattern, and the hem adorned with sequins.

The 32-year-old star teamed the corset with an ivory silk-satin draped skirt featuring front pleats and an asymmetric hemline. In the end, a brocade printed cape jacket in cream colour and pearl-adorned sleeves rounded off Bhumi's ensemble.

Bhumi Pednekar in a Tarun Tahiliani creation.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star accessorised the skirt and corset set with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and a gold haath phool. Side-parted wavy hair, nude lip shade, glowing skin, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and sharp contour completed the glam picks.

Bhumi's pictures garnered several likes and comments from celebrities and her followers, including sister Samiksha Pednekar. She commented, "Goddess is more like it." Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Love." See more comments below:

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar's post.

With the wedding season upon us, finding a head-turner outfit is important, especially if you are a bride-to-be. And if you are looking for some standout pieces for your trousseau, Bhumi's ensemble should be in your bookmarks. Do you like the corset and skirt set?

