Bhumi Pednekar lays sultry summer fashion inspo, teams blue bikini with body-hugging see-through crochet maxi dress

Bhumi Pednekar serves sultry summer fashion inspo for a beach outing or wild party as she teams blue bikini with a see-through body hugging crochet maxi dress and the style enthusiasts are smitten | Check viral pictures inside
Bhumi Pednekar is summer fashion inspo in blue bikini with crochet maxi dress &nbsp;(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
Bhumi Pednekar is summer fashion inspo in blue bikini with crochet maxi dress  (Instagram/bhumipednekar)
Updated on May 01, 2022 01:44 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If you are looking for an outfit that makes you feel feminine and confident, yet not overdressed for a balmy vacation, search no more and let Bollywood hottie Bhumi Pednekar motivate you to make jaws drop as she did the same while laying summer fashion inspo in a blue bikini with see-through crochet maxi dress. Serving a sultry summer fashion inspo for a beach outing or wild party, Bhumi teamed a blue bikini with an off-white body-hugging crochet maxi dress and we are stunned.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhumi shared a slew of pictures that showed her turning up the heat in her sartorial best. The pictures featured the diva donning a royal blue bikini which was sensuously layered with a strappy crochet maxi dress whose cups resemble tropical palm fronds.

Made of cotton and polyamidehe fabrics, the dress came with a plunging V-neck to raise the hotness quotient and open crochet design all over, along with a ribbed hem. Made in Italy, the pullover style maxi is a real showstopper and the figure hugging see-through crochet will work perfectly as a cover-up for the beach strolls or as a wild party outfit but make sure you wear something underneath that you are happy to put on show.

Sporting twisted braids in her otherwise open mid-parted hair, Bhumi decided to go sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipgloss, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Bhumi set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Its really really hot ! #SummerReady (sic).” Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

The crochet maxi is credited to Copenhagen based fashion label, Remain Birger Christensen, that boasts of creating a contemporary wardrobe with a clear-cut individuality and deliberate femininity, a refined sleekness at its core, speaking in volumes across tailored pieces, bold knitwear and distinct leather styles.

 

 

Topics
bhumi pednekar summer wardrobe summer fashion trends fashion goal fashion style goal style lifestyle news trends twitter trend bikini maxi dress beach beachwear + 14 more
