Bhumi Pednekar lays sultry summer fashion inspo, teams blue bikini with body-hugging see-through crochet maxi dress

If you are looking for an outfit that makes you feel feminine and confident, yet not overdressed for a balmy vacation, search no more and let Bollywood hottie Bhumi Pednekar motivate you to make jaws drop as she did the same while laying summer fashion inspo in a blue bikini with see-through crochet maxi dress. Serving a sultry summer fashion inspo for a beach outing or wild party, Bhumi teamed a blue bikini with an off-white body-hugging crochet maxi dress and we are stunned.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhumi shared a slew of pictures that showed her turning up the heat in her sartorial best. The pictures featured the diva donning a royal blue bikini which was sensuously layered with a strappy crochet maxi dress whose cups resemble tropical palm fronds.

Made of cotton and polyamidehe fabrics, the dress came with a plunging V-neck to raise the hotness quotient and open crochet design all over, along with a ribbed hem. Made in Italy, the pullover style maxi is a real showstopper and the figure hugging see-through crochet will work perfectly as a cover-up for the beach strolls or as a wild party outfit but make sure you wear something underneath that you are happy to put on show.

Sporting twisted braids in her otherwise open mid-parted hair, Bhumi decided to go sans accessories to let her ensemble do the maximum talking. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipgloss, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Bhumi set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Its really really hot ! #SummerReady (sic).” Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

The crochet maxi is credited to Copenhagen based fashion label, Remain Birger Christensen, that boasts of creating a contemporary wardrobe with a clear-cut individuality and deliberate femininity, a refined sleekness at its core, speaking in volumes across tailored pieces, bold knitwear and distinct leather styles.