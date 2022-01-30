Bhumi Pednekar looks too glam to give a damn in steamy pink corset, mustard pant

Setting Badhaai Do promotions on fire with her smoking hot look, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar looked too glam to give a damn in a steamy pink corset and a pair of mustard pants. The diva's killer look instantly made fans go weak in the knees as she went bold and gave a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear.

Taking to her social media handle and shared two pictures where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward and slaying the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look. The pictures featured the actor donning a fabulous pink corset that sported a plunging sweetheart neckline and came with broad strappy details to add to the hotness quotient.

The body-fitting corset was smeared with multi-coloured floral prints all over and ended like a crop top to set temperatures soaring across the Internet. Bhumi teamed it with a pair of high-waist trousers that came in mustard colour and flaunted a waistline to die for.

Leaving her silky luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted soft curly hairstyle, Bhumi accessorised her sizzling attire with a pair of funky earrings, finger rings and a bracelet from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Wearing a dab of nude lipgloss, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, thick kohl-lined eyes that were well defined with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink glittery eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Bhumi left fans swooning. She captioned the pictures, “Love, Ibiza & Badhaai Do on my mind (sic)” and fans were quick to empty their stash of love in the comments section.

The ensemble is credited to shopping and retail brand, House Of The Saiko Studio, that boasts of fabricating art in a subtle form and amalgamating a constructive vibe with a powerful yet elegant feel by creating designs that make a woman feel confident. Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

A favourite of Bollywood divas last year, corsets were hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and continue to trend after making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.