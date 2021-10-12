Bhumi Pednekar sets glam sister fashion goals with Samiksha Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor drops a fire emoji

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are setting glamorous sister fashion goals for their followers, and netizens can't get enough of them. The actor took to Instagram on Monday, October 11, to post a throwback photo with her sister from her vacation in Marbella, Spain, last month. The Pednekar siblings wore chic dresses for their holiday photoshoot and even inspired us to up our fashion game.

Bhumi shared the photo of her fierce look with her sister on Instagram and captioned it, "House Of Pednekar. #pednekarsisters #love #familia #hello #instafam @samikshapednekar." After the actor shared the post, it got more than 2 lakh likes and comments from several celebrities like Rhea Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

While Bhumi chose a shimmery greyish-black number for her Spanish outing, her sister Samiksha made us fall in love with little black dresses all over again. Read on to know how the sisters styled their chic looks.

Bhumi wore a shimmery halter neckline dress in greyish black shade for the holiday look. The backless dress featured a gathered front with a keyhole detail that hinted at her toned midriff. A thigh-high slit on the front accentuated the entire aesthetic of the wrap dress.

Bhumi teamed the ensemble with a matching embellished mini chain shoulder bag, pretty bracelets, futuristic black-tinted sunglasses, and metallic nail paint. Sleeked-back open tresses, plum-tone lip shade, and minimal make-up rounded off Bhumi's glam.

Samiksha and Bhumi Pednekar.

As for Samiksha, she complemented her sister in a stunning spaghetti-strapped black velvet mini dress. The wrap ensemble came with a plunging neckline and silver buckle belt on the waist. She teamed the LBD with a pearl ring, a pearl choker, and an embellished mini shoulder bag.

Samiksha's beauty picks with the attire included centre-parted open locks, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and subtle eye shadow.

The Pednekar sister also got compliments from netizens. See them below:

Comments on Bhumi's post.

What do you think of their attires?

