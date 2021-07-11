Bhumi Pednekar amps fitness goals, climbs 950 stairs non-stop in a bamboo forest

As per a study in European Society of Cardiology, climbing four flights of stairs in less than a minute indicates good heart health but Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar gave all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money as a glimpse of her mind-blowing workout session went viral this weekend. Making our jaws drop in awe, Bhumi’s latest fitness video featured her climbing 950 stairs non-stop through a bamboo forest and we are super inspired to get up and hit the gym without procrastination this Sunday.

The video shared by Instagram handle 'The Body & Soul Project' from Kalimpong, an East Indian hill town in the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal, featured the diva working on her stamina and giving fans some serious fitness goals after recovering from Covid-19 in April this year. Donning a full-sleeves black hoodie, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black sneakers, Bhumi aced the athleisure look with her tresses pulled back into a low ponytail.

Climbing up the flight of mossy stairs, Bhumi smiled beyond her exhaustion and we can’t help but marvel at her energies. The video was captioned, “We call it the stairs to hell. 950 non stop stairs through a bamboo forest. And @bhumipednekar being the warrior she is , owning it like a boss..........#workout #stairs #bootcamp #warrior #bhumipednekar (sic)”

Quick to respond, Bhumi commented, “I miss these (sic).”

Bhumi Pednekar's comment on her fitness video(Instagram/thebodyandsoulproject)

Benefits:

Climbing stairs for an hour is a highly intense form of exercise that is packed with immense aerobic benefits apart from improving heart health and helping to lose weight. It builds endurance, improves mental health and increases muscle strength. Stair climbing burns more calories per minute than slower-paced jogging, can reduce the risk of stroke, increase healthy longetivity, help prevent cardiovascular disease and combat a sedentary lifestyle that contributes to global obesity epidemic.

