Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Nushrratt and others stun at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash. Who wore what

India celebrated Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival, with much pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, November 12. The festive season calls for extravagant B-wood celebrations parties and last night was no exception. Actor-director Krishan Kumar hosts lavish Diwali parties every year and this time was no different as B-town A-listers including Sunny Deol, Tejasswi Prakash, Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Daisy Shah, Chunky Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and others graced the occasion. Whenever there are Bollywood celebrities, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. While some were dressed to the nines in glamorous outfits, others kept it effortlessly stylish in Indian westerns. Scroll down to see the best-dressed celebs. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in red, Saif-Ranbir look dapper, Sara Ali Khan and others attend: Who wore what for Diwali ) From Bhumi Pednekar to Sunny Leone, who wore what at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Who wore what at Krishan Kumar's Diwali party

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt's ethnic sense of style is just way too strong and the stylish diva can pull off any look to perfection. The actress attended the Diwali party wearing a stunning three-piece ensemble that featured a V-neck crop top with ruffled detailing all over. She paired it with a side slit skirt and a stylish jacket featuring multiple fabrics and intriguing prints. With statement earrings, glittery jewellery and sleek hair, she served the fashion goals.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a dazzling lehenga ensemble that is sure to turn heads. Her stunning outfit features a strapless bralette blouse embellished with mesmerising sequin detailing. She pairs it with a flared skirt with intricate sequin embroidery all over. A matching fishnet duppata on her shoulders and a statement choker necklace completed the look. Her slicked back hair and stunning smoky eye make-up added to the glamour of her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar attended the party wearing a metallic saree that taught us how to slay the saree look this festive season. Her saree attire featured a mirror work embellished borders all over. She draped the saree beautifully around herself with her pally falling gracefully from her shoulders. Paired with a matching deep v-neck blouse, she looked like an elegant Indian princess. For her accessories, she chose Indian jewellery including stacked bracelets, a kundan choker necklace and statement earrings. She completed her glam look with stunning make-up and her hair tied up in a bun.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone(HT PHOTO)

Sunny Leone arrived at the event in a purple lehenga ensemble featuring a rectangular necklace, elbow-length sleeves and a halterneck. She paired it with a long flared skirt with gold detailing at the hem, which perfectly complemented her stunning look and added to the glam factor. With minimal make-up, diamond jewellery and her hair pulled back in a neat bun, she looked glamorous as always.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar definitely reigns supreme when it comes to fashion and style and her Diwali look for the party is no exception. The stylish diva stepped out in a glamorous lehenga ensemble that is the perfect blend of grace and trendiness. It features a V-neck bralette top with gold sequin detailing. Paired with a flared skirt and matching dupatta, she looked simply stunning and left her fans swooning.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!