Bigger and wider: Baggy denims in, skinny jeans out?

Classic denims are getting a 90s-inspired makeover, with wider leg styles and baggier fits. From Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, the loose and flared silhouettes are garnering the attention of Bollywood celebs as well. Moreover, as it was recently reported that according to GenZ, “skinny jeans are cancelled”, designers and stylists talk about the trend of non-skinny jeans picking up.

“Due to people’s preference shifting to comfortable clothing, global demand for baggy and relaxed-fit denims has increased by 86%,” shares Isha, founder of Roseroom. She also believes that the flattering and loose-cut silhouette of this no-frills style makes the straight-leg jeans an easy pull-off pair. “This denim trend is going to be huge,” adds Isha.

Echoing similar thoughts of comfy clothing taking centre stage, Pranav Mishra, co-founder of fashion label Huemn, says, “Fashion is driven by a cycle. One thing goes out and then it re-emerges, so this was bound to come back. But largely now because people want to focus on personal comfort and relaxed clothing.” However, he adds, “I am not hell-bent that skinny jeans are out. You would see a variety of choices in denims. Diversity is the beauty today.”

On the global scenario, it also been reported that Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. briefed investors recently, “the skinny jean is becoming less important.” Furthermore, Jennifer Foyle, chief creative officer, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. too talked about “shift into looser denim for women”.

So, how do you get the look on point? Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover has some tips. She says, “There are five kinds of jeans that one needs watch out for. Bootleg jeans are back in the game, pair them with high heels. Then, there’s barrel-legged jeans that work perfectly if you are going for a minimalist look. Asymmetric jeans are a good alternative. Straight-legged and high-waisted straight pants are great for lengthening the body, and cropped jeans are a big trend this season.”