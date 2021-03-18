Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives

Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Esha Gupta in Maldives(Instagram/ egupta )

The latest celebrity to go to the Maldives and enjoy a tropical vacation is Esha Gupta. The actor is currently in the land of white sand and clear water having the time of her life. The stunner is also making sure that she shares ample pictures with us from the trip to take us along with her virtually.

With these pictures, Esha is giving us vacation goals and she is also serving beachwear inspiration for our next tropical holiday. From bikinis to bodycon dresses and funky co-ord sets, the actor has been slaying all in the Maldives. The first image that she shared was of herself wearing a two-piece bikini. Esha teamed the yellow floral print number with a pair of statement gold earrings and a gold chain. For her glam, she went with a pink tone makeup look that included on-point eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes teamed with some pink blush and nude lipstick. The actor left her wavy middle-parted hair down for the pictures.

The next set of images that the Rustom actor posted showed her wearing a tangerine bodycon dress. The full-sleeved dress had cut-out details at the chest, the torso and the waist. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit that increased the oomph factor of the look. She accessorised the outfit in a similar manner and posted the images on Instagram with the simple caption, "Just (sic)."

The latest post that Esha shared with her followers shows the actor wearing a shimmery brown co-ord bikini set. She wore an off-shoulder bikini top and teamed it with a pair of high-waisted bikini lowers that featured a tie detail in the front. Esha chose a silver neckpiece to accessorise this look and we quite like it. She posted the images with the caption, "Queen of the jungle (sic)."

These pictures made us want to drop everything and leave for a vacation. What about you?

