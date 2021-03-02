Esha Gupta's extreme stretch amazes everyone, Masaba's comment wins the day

There have been times when celebrities have shared images of themselves doing extremely difficult Yoga asanas with a lot of ease and made our jaws touch the floor. Well, this is one of those times. Fitness enthusiast Esha Gupta recently posted an image of herself and well we had to look at it more than once. The Rustom actor often shares images nailing a Yoga asana, but this time, she has taken things up a notch.

The image that we are talking about shows the actor doing an extreme stretch. Esha can be seen holding her body up with the help of her palms and her left foot while facing towards the ceiling. Her right leg is stretched out, pointing towards the back and she is keeping it in place by tucking her leg behind her right arm. We can only imagine the amount of practice it would require to reach this level of expertise.

For the at-home Yoga session, Esha wore a mauve coloured co-ord set which included a halter-neck sports bra teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. The actor left her long hair open for the workout. If you look carefully, you will see that Esha's adorable pet also makes an appearance in the picture. She shared the post with just an Om emoticon as the caption.

We were not the only ones who were amazed by Esha's stretch, famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who also loves Yoga, feels the same. Masaba took to the post and left a hilarious comment which we can relate to. It read, "Even if I ever attempt this I’ll be stuck there forever need a crane to bring me out of the pose - amazing, Esha (sic)."

Check out some of the other comments on the picture:

On the work front, Esha was last seen in the 2019 release One Day: Justice Delivered opposite Anupam Kher. She will also be seen in the film Desi Magic which has Ameesha Patel and Sahil Shroff along with Esha in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects also include Hera Pheri 3.

