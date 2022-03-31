bindaasbride: She will play by her own rules!

Follow your heart or follow diktats that glorify conformity? What’s your plan for your big day? A growing number of bold and spirited brides are shunning conventions to make their wedding looks an unapologetic celebration of their individualistic style. The bubbly actor-model Soundarya Sharma shot these fun, lighthearted looks for the bride who wants to be herself on her wedding rather than look like a clone of every other girl who went trousseau shopping recently. Here’s to freedom from drowning lehengas, murderous heels and that not-you-at-all makeup — smokey eyes loaded with glitter, doll-like false lashes and those blue-hazel contact lenses that scream FAKE!

Think timeless tulle that reminds you of elegant ballerinas in tutu skirts, lehengas with sexy tie-up cholis, sarees with an athleisure twist and natural yet striking makeup: we put together funky, daring trends that’ll tempt you to burn the bridal rule book.

Here, Soundarya wears a spring-hued sheer yellow gown by designer Rahul Mishra paired with georgette sequined trousers.

3D florals and butterflies

Delicate flowers strewn on your clothes have a fairytale-like quality that instantly takes a garment from predictable to surprise. Here, Soundarya wears a spring-hued sheer yellow gown by designer Rahul Mishra paired with georgette sequined trousers. The gown is embellished with 3D wildflower and enchanting butterflies that almost look real. This chirpy outfit can be an exciting pick for the engagement function. Effortless unkempt waves, a barely-there dewy base and a cherry pout finish the look.

This dazzling shimmery skirt and cut-out top by designer Suneet Varma can be a refreshing replacement for those predictable reception gowns.

Strategic cut-outs

All the ‘it’ girls, right from singer Dua Lipa to model Bella Hadid are in love with cut-outs that are having a moment in the fashion world this season. You can’t leave out this super sexy, bold trend that comes with a hint of rebellion. This dazzling shimmery skirt and cut-out top by designer Suneet Varma can be a refreshing replacement for those predictable reception gowns. Throw in dramatic frilly detachable sleeves and you have a sure-shot winner.

A quirky piece of accessory to add: Intricately crafted gold glasses, glam wine lips and a touch of gold on the eyes add more drama.

We teamed this hot pink handwoven katan silk saree by Weaver Story with Soundarya’s silver jacket and white sneakers and for a funky, devil-may-care look.

Saree meets athleisure!

A saree is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing that exists. It adapts effortlessly to creative and freewheeling expressions. We teamed this hot pink handwoven katan silk saree by Weaver Story with Soundarya’s silver jacket and white sneakers and for a funky, devil-may-care look. Anyone getting cliché-proof bachelorette ideas? The saree’s casually wrapped over on a pair of comfy cropped jeans and can be pulled off in a jiffy. We prepped her skin with a light touch of saffron facial oil, skipped the base and gave her nude lips, and a single coat of mascara. A sporty high ponytail and a diamond bracelet completed the look.

This silk and tulle lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet Narula with multihued border saves from the monotony of red.

Geometric lehenga

Fashion has always loved geometry-inspired pieces. Translating geometric patterns to a lehenga with gota textures is quite refreshing. This silk and tulle lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet Narula with multihued border saves from the monotony of red. Pairing it with an illusion tie-up choli and a lightweight embroidered tulle dupatta makes it fun and flirty. Chic green-blue earring and neckpiece, a butterfly shaped cocktail ring by Archana Aggarwal and rustic kaanch ki chudiyaan add elements of surprise. We kept the makeup simple: Smudged kohl, peach eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

The cheerful colours and the tulle fabric that creates stunning movements make this outfit a fun choice for the sangeet ceremony.

Terrific tulle lehenga

The floaty, fluffy, fabric with its gravity-defying charm is a lot of fun. Named after a France city where it’s believed to have been invented, this ultra feminine, romanticised fabric must feature in your wardrobe. Soundarya wears a candy floss tulle-lehegna with a golden yellow asymmetrical kurta embellished with 3D pearl, sequin and glass beads by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The cheerful colours and the tulle fabric that creates stunning movements make this outfit a fun choice for the sangeet ceremony. A half-up, half-down hairdo, chunky gold danglers and funky pop-pink eyeliner complete the look.

Credits:

Styling and concept: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Production: Ruchika Garg, Shruti Shende

Photos: Kathachitram by Shailja, Mayur Haresh Chhabria

Makeup: Richa Agarwal

Jewellery: Dillano, Kavya Potluri

Location: The Lalit, New Delhi

Props: 1469 Original