Birthday girl Suhana Khan is the face of Gen-Z fashion, proof in stunning pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana turned 21 today (May 22, 2021). The star kid has been in the limelight for quite some time now and often makes headlines for her on-trend Gen Z fashion choices. The stunner has a sartorial sense that is a perfect mix of gorgeous dresses and the comfiest athleisure, which is a must-have in everyone's wardrobe, especially, during this time.

Suhana is even BFF's with the likes of Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor who also have an on-point sartorial game. In order to celebrate the birthday girl, we thought to take a walk down the memory lane and check out some of the most stunning outfits of Suhana.

Dresses To Die For

From monotones to polka dots to shimmery silks and high-end dresses, you will find all in Suhana's wardrobe. She often shares images with the background of the New York skyline that adds an additional wow factor.

Comfy Casuals

She slays in dresses, there is no doubt about that, but Suhana has a way with a top and a pair of jeans to which she adds her own touch with how she styles it using accessories and glam and it is always on-trend.

What do you think about her style? Check out some of her other looks that are worth mentioning:

The stunner who graduated from Ardingly College in England is now studying films at the New York University. Shah Rukh feels that his kids should complete their education first if they want to enter films. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Zero actor had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet (sic)."

