Suhana Khan aces New York street style in 1.2 lakh aqua Prada bag, UGG boots

Bollywood's super star, Shah Rukh Khan and ace designer Gauri Khan's second born, Suhana Khan may still be far from making her debut in Bollywood, if at all, but the 20-year-old daughter of King Khan still has managed to rake quite a fan following, and the student often posts glimpses of her life in the Big Apple for her 1.6 million followers to keep up with the happenings of her life. Suhana is quite the low key Gen Z star kid, and posts quite rarely on social media, but drives fans into a frenzy every time she does. Most recently Suhana decided to treat her followers with glimpses of what seems to be a casual outing in New York with a friend, and her street style has us floored. In the images posted on Suhana's Instagram stories, the young Khan can be seen posing with a friend on the streets of New York wearing a short skin fit black dress, over which she picked a structured coat of the same colour, Suhana paired this with camel coloured boots that resembled the famous UGG boots and to bring her whole look together, she accessorized with a small, aqua coloured purse by Italian luxury fashion house, Prada.

Suhana Khan posing with a friend(Instagram)

The Brushed Lather Mini Bag by Prada is decorated with the signature enamel triangle logo, has a structured design and as the name suggests, is made of brushed leather. The bag is priced at a whopping £ 1,200 on the brand's website, which is approximately ₹1,23,749. Suhana completed her look with black nail paint and delicate gold jewellery in her neck and ears. The young star kid loves to keep her make-up soft and dewy, and doesn't go overboard with it, and here too she can be seen in a similar, fresh faced look, she kept her long, coloured hair open, letting it flow freely around her face as she smiled at the camera. In one image Suhana playfully captioned, 'he he', while in the other she expressed how she was missing her friend.

What do you think of Suhana's New York street style?