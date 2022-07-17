BLACKPINK's Lisa is a style icon in classy outfit for gorgeous black and white pics, BLINK says 'Why so hot?'

White tops and denim jeans combination will forever remain iconic. It is a style statement that has become almost a fashion adage at this point, and it is easy to guess why. It is one of the comfiest and voguish trends that has been a forever favourite of fashion enthusiasts over the years as one can easily transition between being dressed up or laid back look in this fit. And BLACKPINK member Lisa understands it better than anyone else. Today, the rapper took to her Instagram page to drop black-and-white pictures in this combination and garnered much praise from BLINKs.

On Sunday, Lisa proved she is a true style icon after she posted several black and white pictures from a new shoot. They showed the BLACKPINK member standing in front of a mirror and serving stunning poses for the camera. She donned a casual-chic look for the pictures, a perfect pick for beating the summer heat in style. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: BLACKPINK's Lisa in the coolest outfit enjoys a gorgeous view of Eiffel Tower during her Paris stay: All pics inside)

Lisa chose a white tank top with dark-hued denim pants for the black-and-white photos. While the sleeveless top features a round neckline, broad straps, and a fitted silhouette, the denim jeans come with a low-rise waist, loose-fitting, distressed details and a quirky waistband. In the end, Lisa chose open centre-parted tresses, black winged eyeliner and minimal make-up to round it all off.

After Lisa shared the images, BLINKs took to the comments section to drop compliments on the musician's post. One fan wrote, "Why so hot?" Another commented, "WE LOVE YOU LISA." Many fans reacted to the photos by dropping heart and heart eye emojis.

Earlier, Lisa had shared pictures from her time in Paris. They showed the rapper posing on the terrace of the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. She wore a gold sequinned jacket with dark blue flared denim jeans and a black top for the photoshoot. Check out the images below.

Meanwhile, Lisa went to Paris last month to attend Celine Men's Fashion show. BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, and actor Park Bo-gum accompanied Lisa. The trio wore stylish outfits to attend the glamorous fashion show.

Additionally, K-pop group BLACKPINK is gearing up to make their comeback this year in August. This will be their first album after almost two years.

