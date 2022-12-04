Bollywood diva's glittery gowns that are perfect cocktail party inspiration

The winter wedding season is here to dress up in gorgeous, stylish dresses, complementing accessories, and stunning makeup. It is the ideal opportunity to update your wardrobe and invest money in fashionable stuff. You want to look your best for every occasion, especially now that wedding season is in full swing. The cocktail party is one of the main attractions of almost all weddings where you can experiment and bring out the hidden diva queen. And when it comes to fashion and smashing looks no one does it better than our favourite Bollywood divas. They can make any clothing look elegant, whether it is a seductive gown or a basic silk saree. Add some shimmer to your cocktail party dress by taking inspiration from these Bollywood diva's approved looks. (Also read: From Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, here are Bollywood divas who ditched red and slayed in ivory bridal dresses )

1. Nora Fatehi's red sequined gown

Nora Fatehi is slaying it like a queen in a stunning red sequined gown. (Instagram/@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi's red sequined gown is a perfect excuse to flaunt your sexy legs. The dress is the ideal glam attire to rock your cocktail night as it features slip-in details, a plunging neckline, sequin accents in red Resham threads, and a thigh-high slit. To add more oomph, accessorise it with a golden statement neckpiece. A messy ponytail, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, and a soft shade of red lipstick finish off your look.

2. Shraddha Kapoor's ivory shimmery gown

Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance and grace in an ivory shimmery gown. (Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's ivory shimmering gown is the perfect outfit for you if you want to look fashionable, on-trend, yet classy and elegant. Her dress had anelaborate design all over it and a subtly plunging neckline, giving it a refined and sophisticated appearance. Keep the accessories to a minimum to let your gown's beauty shine through. Your outfit will be completed witha bracelet and silver statement earrings. Keep your hair open like Shraddha, and finish the look with peach lips, lots of highlighter, heavy mascara, and smokey eyes.

3. Sonakshi's crimson gown

Sonakshi's crimson looks stunning as it perfectly flaunt her curves. (Instagram/@aslisona)

Almost everyone looks amazing in bodycon dresses since they enhance your curves and flawlessly hug your body. Sonakshi Sinha is stunning and alluring in a red hot bodycondress with a thigh-high split. Long sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a midriff-baring style make you the focus of attention. Gowns with embroidery always appear lovely since it gives off a magical environment and a really glam vibe. Keep your hair and make up minimal to get the best look.

4. Raveena’s lilac shimmery gown

Raveena’s lilac shimmery gown is a perfect cocktail party inspiration. (Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon looks stunning in a lilac gown with sparkle. The dress has a plunging neckline and silver Resham thread decorations. The gown has long sleeves and bodycon features that give it a distinctive look, making it the ideal attire for a cocktail night. Add ear cuffs and silver stilettos to finish the ensemble. Keep your hair into a messy bun and make-up nude and blushy and you will be all ready to shine on your cocktail night.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's shimmery bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of glittery, sparkly dresses, and she is an expert at making them seem absolutely beautiful. (Instagram/@Jahnvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of glittery, sparkly dresses, and she is an expert at making them seem absolutely beautiful. The actress's gorgeous, figure-hugging ivory shimmering sleeveless evening gown is every girl's dreamlook for a cocktail party. The attire is ideal for highlighting the hourglass body. Simple, elegant makeup and a high ponytail are all that areneeded to finish the appearance.

6. Malaika Arora's yellow shimmer gown

Fashion gurus are obsessed with Malaika Arora's wardrobe which features a variety of bold picks. Her yellow gown is a dream outfit for every girl. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

If you are tired of wearing silver and gold dresses, try something new by drawing styling cues from Maila Arora's flowing, glitter-filled lemon-yellow gown. Her dress, which features lace inserts beneath a plunging cowl neckline, is gorgeous. The gown drapes on her so effortlessly because of the soft satin finish that resembles meringue. The yellow dress has a crisscross backless design and a side split, which are enough to catch everyone's attention. Put the finishing touches on your look with a glossy lipsand smokey eyes.

7. Bhumi Pednekar's black one shoulder gown

Bhumi Pednekar's looks gorgeous with her bold yet glamorous avatar in a black one-shoulder gown. (Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in a black one-shoulder gown with a side split, showcasing her daring yet glamorous persona. Her appearance is the perfect source of inspiration for you if you want to try something bold and daring. Bhumi wore her thick hair down. She chose the soft glam makeup style. If you want to look daring and dazzling on your cocktail night, her attire is the perfect model.

