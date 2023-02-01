Bridal makeup trends to look out for this year

Wedding makeup trends are changing every season and we are always looking out for new looks and trends as creating different looks and making the brides look the best is on top of what’s happening in the makeup industry and has become a necessity. This season has already brought in so many trends as bridal makeup trends are constantly evolving to match the latest fashion and beauty standards and this year, we expect to see a mix of classic and modern styles that will enhance a bride's natural beauty and make her feel confident and radiant on her special day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddhanth Dua, Co Director at Affinity Elite, shared, "One trend that we predict will be popular is the "no-makeup" makeup look. This style is all about keeping the makeup natural and minimal, with a focus on flawless skin, subtle contouring, and a soft, neutral lip color. This look is perfect for brides who want to look like themselves on their wedding day, and it is also ideal for outdoor or destination weddings. Another trend that we expect to see is the use of bold, colorful eye makeup. Whether it's a pop of color on the lower lash line or a dramatic smoky eye, bold eye makeup is a great way to add some drama to a bridal look. This trend is perfect for brides who want to make a statement and add some personality to their wedding day look."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “We also predict that there will be a renewed interest in traditional, classic bridal makeup styles. Think red lips, bold eyeliner, and a touch of blush. This style is perfect for brides who want to channel old Hollywood glamour and add some vintage-inspired elegance to their look. Lastly, we expect to see more brides experimenting with different textures and finishes in their makeup. From glossy lips to metallic eyeshadow, the use of different textures can add depth and dimension to a bridal look. Overall, the key to achieving the perfect bridal makeup look is to work with a professional makeup artist who can help you create a look that is tailored to your individual features and preferences. Whether you want to keep it natural or go bold, the right makeup artist will help you achieve the look of your dreams on your special day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the list of bridal makeup trends, Kajol R Paswwan, Celebrity Makup Artist, highlighted:

Glass skin effect and natural/luminous makeup look

This year makeup trends have moved towards more natural looks, with respect to the coverage of the skin, with viral trends like dolphin skin (luminous and with a glowy finish) or glass skin (crystal skin), which is why many makeup artists are betting on them for wedding season. Going minimal has always been my style so I’m with them too!

Tint trend - BLUSH ALL THE WAY!

This trend is totally in and we are not holding back on blush in 2023 for sure. All the brides are asking for this heavily blushed bridal look and it’s one of my favourites.

Fresh and dewy skin makeup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Say bye bye to matte foundation and hello to fresh and dewy skin. Comfortable makeup that blends well with the skin to give a more natural finish.

Lashes for the win!

The charm that long and natural looking lashes add to your face is unbeatable and this year we’ll be seeing a lot of brides rocking beautiful long lashes on their big day!

Glossy lips

This one’s a favourite as many love to don a fuller lip look that gives the brides a luscious pout on their big day and adding a gloss just works as a cherry on top! This trend is definitely here to stay and make your lips look juicy throughout the day.