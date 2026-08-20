Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding

When Aviva Mehta married Daniel Han at Montauk Yacht Club on May 15, 2026, her wedding wardrobe became a meeting point for two cultures, generations of family heirlooms and some of India’s most celebrated designers. The Mumbai-born bride and her Maryland-raised groom brought together Korean wedding traditions, Indian couture and deeply personal details for their waterfront celebrations in New York. (Also read: How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’ )

What the bride wore for her Indian-Korean wedding

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The festivities began with a traditional Korean paebaek ceremony, where the couple bowed to their elders, served them tea and received blessings and advice from both families. Aviva wore an ivory, pearl-white and dusty-blush bridal hanbok with heirloom jewellery, while Daniel chose a look by The Hanbok that had recently debuted at New York Fashion Week.

For the rehearsal dinner, Aviva embraced vintage fashion in an archival heavyweight-silk dress sourced from Isle of Monday. She paired the look with green emerald earrings from Amaris Jewels and René Caovilla shoes. But it was her jewellery that added the most sentimental touch. As per Vogue India, she wore her dadi’s necklace for the rehearsal dinner and her nani’s diamond necklace for the vows ceremony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From Tarun Tahiliani to a Gaurav Gupta couture gown

{{^usCountry}} For the outdoor vows ceremony, Aviva walked down the aisle in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga featuring a structured, hand-embroidered skirt embellished with crystals, pearls and sequins, paired with a blouse finished with dramatic draped lace wings. Her choice of designer also had a family connection: her mother had worn Tarun Tahiliani for her own wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the outdoor vows ceremony, Aviva walked down the aisle in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga featuring a structured, hand-embroidered skirt embellished with crystals, pearls and sequins, paired with a blouse finished with dramatic draped lace wings. Her choice of designer also had a family connection: her mother had worn Tarun Tahiliani for her own wedding. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A tulle veil embroidered with cranes completed the look. The bird is a Korean symbol associated with longevity, offering another subtle nod to Daniel’s heritage. Around her neck, Aviva wore her nani’s diamond necklace.

For her reception look, Aviva changed into Look 15 from Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection, a dramatic silk-chiffon and tulle gown covered in thousands of handcrafted mogra tassels. The sculptural creation was worn exactly as it appeared on the runway.

Personal details woven into the wedding

The choice of flower was no coincidence. Jasmine was Aviva’s nani’s favourite flower. When she realised her grandmother would not be well enough to travel to the US for the wedding, she wanted to find a way to keep her presence close.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The thousands of delicate mogra tassels transformed the couture gown into something far more meaningful than a statement reception dress. Against the waterfront setting, the floral details became a tribute to the grandmother who could not be there in person.

Daniel’s wedding wardrobe was equally personal. He wore a bespoke black double-breasted Watson Ellis suit with wide-legged trousers and an open collar instead of a tie. The initials AMH, standing for Aviva Mehta Han, were embroidered on his shirt cuff. He also wore a vintage Korean watch that had belonged to his late grandfather.

The couple’s cross-cultural story extended to the smallest details, from Korean wedding ducks symbolising lasting love to knot tassels representing good health and long life. Their signature cocktails, inspired by soju and imli, also drew from stories from their relationship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}