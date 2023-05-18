Fans of Bangtan Boys, or BTS Army as they call themselves, can't keep calm and rightly so as the sensational K-Pop singer and dancer Park Jimin finally unveiled his Hollywood debut with the OST for Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious titled Angel Pt. 1, the teaser of which was released earlier this week. Jimin is known for his powerful and versatile vocals, charismatic stage presence and exceptional dancing skills as he has contributed significantly to BTS's music and performances, showcasing his talent and artistry where his performances have received recognition and numerous accolades throughout his career and he has been praised for his expressive singing, precise dance moves and his ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level.

BTS Army drools over Jimin's leather biker jacket look in Vin Diesel's Fast X OST, Angel Pt 1. Here's its whopping price (Photo by Twitter/jmnpromise)

Continuing to captivate fans with his talent and dedication to his craft, Jimin features in the new song, Angel Pt. 1, alongside Grammy winner Muni Long, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and JVKE who have come together for the soundtrack that has a nice ring and rhythm to it and the BTS ARMY are over the moon. If you, like us, have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse then you too would be fixed on Jimin's leather biker jacket look, the price of which will make your jaws drop to the floor.

The video features Jimin donning a white tee accessorised with a layered pendant and completing his outerwear look with a black double-breasted jacket that sported a biker-style construction and was crafted from leather. The hip-length jacket came with a pigmented finish, a zippered closure, side jet pockets and was cut to a relaxed fit and regular length.

The jacket is credited to Acne Studios, a Stockholm-based fashion house that boasts of a multidisciplinary approach and Founder and Creative Director Jonny Johansson’s interest in photography, art, architecture and contemporary culture. The collections are defined by Jonny Johansson’s signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail, with an emphasis on tailoring and an eclectic use of materials and custom-developed fabrics where the collections cover men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and denim.

The jacket originally costs $1950 (or ₹1,61,407.25) on the fashion house's website. A leather biker jacket is a classic and iconic piece of outerwear that exudes style, attitude and a sense of rebellion and it has a rich history, originating from the early days of motorcycle culture and later becoming a fashion staple embraced by both men and women.

Jimin's black leather biker jacket from Acne Studios (Photo by acnestudios.com)

Biker jackets are synonymous with a rugged and edgy aesthetic and they are often associated with rock and roll, punk and rebellious fashion subcultures. Their timeless design has made them a versatile fashion piece that can be paired with various outfits, from casual to more dressed-up looks.

A leather biker jacket can be styled in numerous ways to suit different occasions where it can be worn with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look, paired with a dress or skirt for a juxtaposition of edgy and feminine styles or even layered over a hoodie or sweater for added warmth and style during colder.