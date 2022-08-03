BTS ARMY reacts after they spot Jin wearing same vintage Cartier watch as V during the Hunt movie premiere: See pics

BTS member Jin attended the premiere of the much-awaited thriller film Hunt starring Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung, Kim Nam Gil, and more. The singer took to Weverse to confirm his presence at the event and left ARMYs excited to see him come out for yet another movie premiere. For the occasion, Jin wore a dapper all-black outfit, proving why he is popularly known as Worldwide Handsome. Additionally, the singer chose a vintage watch to go with his look, which reminded ARMY of a similar watch BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, had worn for catching a flight to Paris.

Jin chose a black round-neck jumper and matching pants for attending the Hunt movie premiere. While the jumper features long sleeves with folded cuffs and a figure-skimming fit, the high-rise pants come in a baggy silhouette. A pair of white and beige Nike X Tom Sachs sneakers, a messy hairdo, and a dewy face completed the singer's ensemble. (Also Read: BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa slay airport fashion as they leave for Celine show in Paris: See pics, video)

Jin also wore a vintage Cartier watch with his premiere outfit, which reminded ARMY of a similar accessory BTS member V had worn for catching his flight to Paris in June this year. While Jin chose the Tank Louis Cartier watch in 18k yellow gold and red leather, V had opted for the black version of the same vintage Cartier watch.

Jin attends the Hunt movie premiere; V snapped at the airport. (Instagram)

BTS' V wore the vintage Cartier watch with a leopard print shirt, white tank top, and black denim pants as he flew to Paris to attend Celine 2023 men's fashion show. BLACKPINK member Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum accompanied V for the event.

ARMY reacted to this twinning moment by showing their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, "My favourites. Taejin forever." Another wrote, "Their Cartier watches are so elegant just like them." One fan commented, "TaeJin - Tank Louis Cartier Watch enthusiasts."

Meanwhile, previously, Jin had attended the premiere of Emergency Declaration, starring Song Kang Ho, Im Si Wan, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun and more. The singer will also feature alongside Jimin, V and Jungkook in Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg's upcoming single Bad Decisions. The song will premiere on August 5 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

