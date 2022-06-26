BTS' V drops three dapper looks from Paris before attending Celine's show in Paris Fashion Week: All pics inside

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is on a fashionable spree during his trip to Paris, France, and ARMYs are not complaining. The singer dropped three new looks on his Instagram stories last night and delighted fashion enthusiasts everywhere. He is in the fashion capital of the world to attend Celine's show on the last day of Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house will be displaying their Menswear Ready-To-Wear Spring-Summer 2023 collection tonight, and V with actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa will be in attendance.

On Saturday, BTS' V explored the City of Love. The singer played basketball, visited Celine's stone in the city, enjoyed the scenic locales, dressed up in three dapper looks, and posted some BTS pictures of himself getting ready. Scroll ahead to check out snippets from his Instagram stories.

V aka Kim Taehyung explores Paris and plays basketball. (Instagram)

V makes a statement in a dapper dark brown suit. (Instagram)

V chose a sleek and suave suit set for his first look, a signature style the singer is known to prefer. He wore a dark brown version this time. It features a double-breasted blazer with notch lapel collars, buttons on the front, long sleeves, an oversized fitting and patch pockets.

V serves effortless and suave vibes in the ensemble. (Instagram)

V teamed it with a white round neck T-shirt, dark brown loose-fitted pants, his trademark messy hairdo and black dress shoes. One picture also showed the star draping a multi-coloured fur wrap on his dark brown suit while visiting the Celine store. It features black and white faux fur and silver and gold tassels. He captioned the click, "Sorry I couldn't handle it."

V in a striped co-ord set and trying out a faux fur and tassel-adorned wrap. (Instagram)

For the second look, V wore a coordinated striped set and gave off the Parisian-chic vibes. The Christmas Tree singer chose a Mandarin collar shirt adorned with pink and white stripes and featuring long sleeves and a front button-up detail. He tucked it inside matching shorts accessorised with a brown leather belt, messy hairdo and tinted sunglasses.

Lastly, for the third look, V wore an oversized cardigan and black flared pants. The top comes in a blush pink shade adorned with an adorable puppy print and features buttons on the front and full sleeves. A layered necklace with heart charms and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle completed V's ensemble.

V wears a puppy-printed cardigan and flared pants.(Instagram)

Which look of V, aka Kim Taehyung, did you like more?