BTS fashion takeover: After Jimin and Suga, RM aka Namjoon is Bottega Veneta's new face? BTS Army on fire

The popularity and influence of members of the South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) has skyrocketed globally so, it comes as no surprise that fashion brands and companies are fighting to work with them and the singers are now seen deepening their individual relationships with global fashion houses. Clearly, brands are looking to Asian consumers to fuel their fashion growth and BTS became brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021 with J-Hope attending its Fall 2023 menswear in Paris on January 19, 2023 while V was a guest of Celine at its Paris Fashion Week show last year in July.

Apart from Hobi sticking to Louis Vuitton and V continuing to wear Celine's outfits pretty consistently, Dior recently signed BTS's Park Jimin as a global ambassador while Valentino announced Suga aka Min Yoongi as a brand ambassador and the fashion enthusiast in us can't help but wonder whether the Bangtan Boys are heading for a fashion takeover with RM aka Namjoon in line to be Bottega Veneta's new face?

According to BoF's market sources, “famously low-key, “stealth wealth” house Bottega Veneta is currently in talks to secure a menswear deal with a BTS member”. RM bias have long been waiting for him to sign with Prada or Loewe but the thoughts hinting at RM's collaboration with Bottega Veneta caught fire after eagle-eyed BTS Army, as the band's fans are known, noticed that those in high positions at the fashion brand are following the BTS leader on Instagram.

Not just this, the idol has been spotted donning Bottega clothing during the promotions for his solo album “Indigo” and fans could not help but swoon at how effortlessly elegant and sophisticated he looked in the perfect cuts of the brand. Hence, it is more imaginable that RM would undoubtedly be the best person to represent them and the rumour is only gaining momentum before any official announcement is made by the singer or the fashion house.

Fashion shows and music awards have started kicking for New Year 2023 and as Jungkook is always seen rocking Versace to complete BTS' fashion takeover, the day is not far when all the members are ambassadors for designer brands, includingg Jin who is currently serving in the South Korean military.

