K-pop idols are known for their stylish airport fashion and BTS member Park Jimin too is no stranger to the style game as he is famous for his fashion sense both on and off stage but his airport fashion tends to be a mix of casual and trendy. He often wears comfortable and practical clothing, such as hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers but adds fashionable accessories and details to elevate his look.

BTS Jimin slays airport look in Willy Chavarria T-shirt, Tiffany jewellery, Dior bag, Nike shoes as he heads to New York (Photo on Twitter/PJM_data/dailyjimn/btspicstwt_)

This Tuesday, the Korean idol was seen setting the shutterbugs on frenzy at Incheon Airport as the Tiffany brand ambassador left for New York to attend the Tiffany & Co event. Needless to say, Jimin's airport fashion was impeccable from head to toe as he stepped out donning a white Willy Chavarria T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black trousers and accessorised with a black bucket hat, black mask, Tiffany jewellery and a Dior bag.

Completing his attire with a pair of TiffanyxNike shoes, Jimin turned the airport into his personal runaway and we can't help but take a leaf out of his sartorial airport fashion. If you're interested in creating an airport fashion look inspired by Jimin, there are a few key elements to consider -

Comfortable yet stylish clothing: Jimin often wears comfortable clothing such as hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers. Look for similar pieces that are stylish yet comfortable for a long day of travelling.

Jimin often wears comfortable clothing such as hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers. Look for similar pieces that are stylish yet comfortable for a long day of travelling. Statement accessories: Jimin often wears statement accessories such as hats, sunglasses and jewellery. Choose accessories that will add a pop of personality to your outfit.

Jimin often wears statement accessories such as hats, sunglasses and jewellery. Choose accessories that will add a pop of personality to your outfit. Bold colours or patterns: Jimin is known for wearing bold colours and patterns. Consider incorporating a bold color or pattern into your outfit to make a statement.

Jimin is known for wearing bold colours and patterns. Consider incorporating a bold color or pattern into your outfit to make a statement. Oversized pieces: Jimin often wears oversized jackets or coats for a comfortable yet stylish look. Consider adding an oversized jacket or coat to your outfit for a similar effect.

Additionally, here are some specific outfit ideas inspired by Jimin's airport fashion:

A comfortable hoodie paired with oversized pants, chunky sneakers, and a statement bucket hat.

A denim jacket over a bright graphic tee, paired with slim-fit joggers and classic sneakers.

An oversized, brightly-coloured bomber jacket over a basic T-shirt and jeans, paired with sunglasses and a statement necklace.

A monochromatic outfit, such as all black or all white, with bold sneakers and a statement bag.

A bold patterned shirt paired with comfortable sweatpants, a beanie, and trendy sneakers.

The key to Jimin's airport fashion is to balance comfort with style and to add unique touches that showcase your personality. Some of his signature airport fashion items include oversized jackets, hats and sunglasses and Jimin is also known for his ability to pull off bold and unique looks from wearing brightly coloured clothing and statement pieces to experimental styles that showcase his individuality and creativity.

Overall, Jimin's airport fashion is a reflection of his personal style and fashion sense.