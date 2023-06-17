BTS' Jin to be Cartier ambassador? ARMY believes Kim Seokjin is ready to take over the fashion world

BTS member Jin (born Kim Seokjin) is reportedly all set to takeover the fashion world. Earlier, the K-Pop supergroup became the talk of the town after six members turned ambassadors of several luxury brands, one after the other. BTS' leader Kim Namjoon (RM) collaborated with Bottega Veneta, Min Yoongi (Suga) with Valentino, Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) with Louis Vuitton, Park Jiimin with Tiffany and Christian Dior, Kim Taehyung (V) with Celine, and Jeon Jungkook (JK) with Calvin Klein. Now, BTS' oldest member Kim Seokjin is all set to join his brothers by becoming the brand ambassador of Cartier, according to reports.

BTS' Jin to become the ambassador for Cartier

According to reports, BTS' Kim Seokjin is rumoured to be Cartier's new ambassador.

BTS' Jin wearing Cartier watches. (Pinterest)

According to an Instagram post on Hypebeast, BTS' Jin is a potential Cartier ambassador. The post says, "Jin, who's currently completing his mandatory service in the South Korean army, has been rumoured as a potential Cartier ambassador." If Jin signs the deal, he will be the last BTS member to have a major collaboration with a luxury brand. Moreover, the K-Pop star is known for wearing Cartier watches from their vintage collection during several outings and shoots. After the post went online, BTS' ARMY took to social media to share their excitement. Scroll through to see how they reacted.

BTS' ARMY says Jin is ready to takeover the fashion world

Several fan accounts on Twitter rejoiced over the news of BTS' Jin becoming the brand ambassador for Cartier. One fan tweeted, "Jin being a Cartier ambassador just makes so much sense." Another wrote, “This is just fitting, in case it's true. Jin is a top-class Gem himself, we all know.”

Kim Seokjin continues his military service

Meanwhile, Jin is currently serving as an active soldier in the military. Recently, during BTS' 10th-anniversary celebrations, Jin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter to ARMY, apologising for not being there to celebrate the occasion with fans. He also appeared on the latest episode of Suga's YouTube series, Suchwita, recorded before he enlisted in the military.