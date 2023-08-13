The shag haircut, including its curly variation, gained popularity in the 1970s as a rebellious and carefree hairstyle and the long dormant hair trend has now been revived by BTS singer and K-pop sensation Jeon Jungkook, whose viral Calvin Klein photoshoots featured him nailing the sizzling look, setting the Internet on fire. The origins of the shag haircut can be traced back to hairstylist Paul McGregor and his work with actress and model Jane Fonda for the movie "Klute" in 1971 where the hairstyle was designed to create a textured, layered and disheveled look that was in contrast to the more structured and polished hairstyles of previous decades.

BTS Jungkook rocks '70s trend of curly shag haircut in viral pictures. Here are flattering ways to nail the hairstyle (Photo by Twitter/bewith7berry)

The shag haircut quickly became associated with the counter-culture movement of the '70s, embodying a free-spirited and relaxed attitude where its layered structure allowed for versatility and easy maintenance and made it a popular choice among both men and women while the curly shag variation evolved from the original shag haircut to accommodate different hair textures.

It is no secret that curly hair presents unique challenges and opportunities for hairstyling but the shag's layered approach worked well to enhance the natural bounce and volume of curly locks while the layers in the curly shag help distribute the volume of the curls more evenly and reduce the triangular shape that can occur with curly hair. In the latest Calvin Klein advertisement, Jungkook is seen grooving to a '70 track "Cars" by Gary Numan, while walking down a parking lot and resulting in a resurgence of the popularity of the shag haircut.

Always the one to experiment with hairstyles, Jungkook is now responsible for trending the curly shag as the fashion enthusiasts see it with renewed interest, making the textured and natural hairstyle gain momentum in the fashion and beauty industry. If you want to opt for a playful, carefree and effortlessly chic look, go for the curly shag haircut as it is a trendy and stylish hairstyle that features layers, texture and volume, specifically designed to enhance the natural curls of the hair and can work well for people with curly or wavy hair.

The hairstyle involves strategically placed layers throughout the hair that help to reduce bulk, enhance movement and create a balanced and dynamic shape and since the textured nature of the shag haircut is particularly well-suited for curly hair, the layers add dimension and allow the curls to cascade beautifully, contributing to its voluminous appearance while adding depth and fullness to the hair.

According to hairdressing experts, the curly shag may include various types of bangs or fringe such as curtain bangs or wispy bangs, which can complement the face shape and add a touch of flair to the style though the beauty of it lies in its relaxed and slightly tousled look as it does not require meticulous styling, making it a practical option for those who prefer a more effortless style.

It can also be relatively low maintenance since it embraces the natural texture of the hair but using the right products to define and control the curls can enhance the overall look so, to bring out the best in your natural curls, use products like curl-defining creams or mousse and apply them to damp hair to help shape and control the curls or when blow-drying, use a diffuser attachment to gently dry your curls as this reduces frizz and maintains the curl pattern.

Also, minimise the use of heat styling tools to prevent damage to your curls and embrace air-drying or use a diffuser instead. You can consider getting regular trims to keep your curly shag looking its best and to maintain the shape and prevent split ends but don't be afraid to embrace the slightly "bedhead" aesthetic of the curly shag as this style thrives on its casual and lived-in appearance.

Communication with your hairstylist is the key to achieving the right curly shag haircut for your face shape, hair type and personal style preferences as they can offer guidance on tailoring the haircut to suit you while making the most of your natural curls. Though Jungkook's boundless appeal recently influenced the revival of the shag haircut, its enduring popularity is a testament to its adaptability and timeless appeal, with variations like the curly shag continuing to evolve to suit contemporary tastes.

