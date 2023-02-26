BTS' RM is star of the night at Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, ARMY 'whipped' with his elegance

BTS' takeover of the fashion world is continuing in full force. After Jimin, J-Hope and Suga, BTS' leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) has also conquered the world of glamour. RM recently travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the luxury label Bottega Veneta's Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear show during the Milan Fashion Week. The leader of the K-Pop supergroup was the main character at the fashion show, even though it was his first time attending the Milan Fashion Week. He slipped into a sleek black blazer and pants set for the event, exuding strong boss vibes and ending fans with his famous sharp gaze and elegance. Check out all the inside pictures and videos from Bottega Veneta's show and how ARMY reacted to RM's fashionable outing below.

RM of BTS becomes the star of the night at the Bottega Veneta show

Matthieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta, wowed the audience at the Milan Fashion Week with a collection that simultaneously upped the fashion ante while delivering real-life relatability. The show featured many A-list celebrities gracing the front row. However, RM of BTS stole the show with his 'main character' energy in a sleek suit. Soon, the awestruck ARMY took to Twitter to express their excitement over another member of the K-pop supergroup taking over the fashion industry. One commented, "The posture, the elegance *chefs kiss*."

One fan wrote, "That man, those boots, that outfit, that sharp gaze...I'm shaking Kim Namjoon." Another user commented, "The star of the show."

Meanwhile, RM - aka Kim Namjoon - arrived at the Bottega Veneta's show dressed head-to-toe in a sleek creation from the luxe label. He wore a blazer featuring raised collars, open front button-closures, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves.

Matching straight-fitted pants with a high-rise waist and a white scoop-neck tank top tucked inside rounded off RM's outfit. In the end, RM styled the dapper ensemble with wine-red boots, sleek hoop earrings, a side-parted messy hairdo, glossy lips and dewy skin.

As for RM's solo project, the rapper is likely to release an album before his mandatory military enlistment. He released his album Indigo last year.

Meanwhile, BIGHIT music announced today that BTS member J-Hope initiated his military enlistment. He will be the second member to start the service after BTS' oldest member Jin (born Kim Seokjin). Additionally, Jimin's album Face is next in the pipeline, V is starring in the cooking variety show Jinnie's Kitchen, Suga will soon go on a worldwide tour in May, and news about Jungkook's next album is still under wraps.