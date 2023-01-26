BTS' Suga rules front row at Valentino show: ARMY fill Paris bridge to cheer for him, trend 'Min Yoongi the main event'

BTS' member Suga became the third member of the K-Pop supergroup to arrive in Paris to witness Valentino's latest collection. The producer, musician and rapper, who was recently announced as Valentino's latest Brand Ambassador and Valentino DiVas, attended Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented in Paris. He took over the front row dressed in a monotone beige outfit from the Maison's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection for the occasion. BTS' ARMY called him the 'main character' of the show and came in large numbers to cheer for the musician while standing in cold on a Paris bridge. (Also Read | BTS' Suga leaves for Paris to attend Valentino's Haute Couture show, BTS' ARMY trends 'Have a safe flight Yoongi')

BTS' Suga becomes the main character at Valentino's Paris show

On Thursday (IST), designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris during the ongoing fashion week. Apart from the Maison's latest Brand Ambassador BTS' Suga, the front row seats at the high-glamour show were populated by some big names, including Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, and more. As Suga arrived at the event, many ARMYs - who waited for him in the cold weather on a bridge looking over the show venue - cheered and screamed for him. Some also took to Twitter to share videos and called Min Yoongi, the main event.

Check out some tweets below.

Coming to Suga's look for attending the haute-couture show, he chose an ensemble in light brown and beige shades - featuring a blazer, trousers, necklace and shoes from Valentino's Spring 2023 RTW collection styled with a silk shirt from the Maison. While the blazer features notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves and an open front, the pants feature a baggy fit.

Suga styled the monotone suit set with a light-toned silk shirt featuring long ribbon collars and a buttoned-up front. Lastly, centre-parted long tresses, chunky boots, a necklace, and glowing skin rounded off his fashion week look.

Meanwhile, before Suga, Jimin and J-Hope attended the Paris Fashion Week. The BTS members attended the Dior show together in dapper looks that took over the internet. J-Hope also made an appearance at Louis Vuitton and Menswear's Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show.

