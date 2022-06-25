BTS' V says 'Bonjour' to Paris with dreamy pics and uber cool retro vibes in leather jacket and flared denims: See here

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has landed in the Fashion Capital of the World to attend Celine's 2023 men's fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. After arriving in Paris, France, V said 'Bonjour' to the City of Love by dropping dreamy pictures on Instagram and flaunting his fit that gave off retro vibes. After sharing the photos, captioned "Bonjour Paris Ça fait un bail (Hello Paris, It's been a while)", ARMY couldn't contain their excitement and showered their love by hearting the post, which has over 3 million likes and counting on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, BTS' V posted pictures of himself enjoying the nightlife of Paris in an uber-cool outfit. The post features V sitting on a terrace while enjoying the city's night view, an amusing video of him eating an Eiffel Tower-shaped chocolate, a clip of two pigeons playing on the street and some blurry images of his airport attire. He even shared a video on his Instagram stories that showed him visiting a live concert in Paris. See the post below. (Also Read: BTS' Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa slay airport fashion as they leave for Celine show in Paris: See pics, video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Kim Taehyung's outfit, the singer slipped into a black leather jacket and denim combination. The jacket features notch lapel collars, long sleeves, an open front, patch pockets, and an ill-fitted silhouette. The tassel additions on the sleeves, hem, pockets and torso added the retro vibe.

V layered the leather jacket on top of a round-neck white T-shirt, which he tucked inside dark blue denim jeans. The pants come in high rise waistline, flared hem and loose-fitting. Lastly, embellished black heeled boots, a messy hairdo, and dewy skin rounded it off. Additionally, V's fit for the night is from Celine.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in orange plunging neck dress worth ₹1 lakh attends Bulgari event with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Anne Hathaway)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, for his airport look, V had slipped into a leopard printed cropped shirt, white tank top, black flared denim jeans, and black boots. In the end, V chose a gold bracelet, a vintage Cartier watch, and his signature messy hairdo to style the attire.

Meanwhile, apart from BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum will attend Celine's 2023 men's fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. Yesterday, the paparazzi clicked the trio at the airport as they left for Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON