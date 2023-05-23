Unless you are living under a rock, you would have been flooded with the buzz around K-pop sensation and BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V's appearance at Cannes as he had recently taken to his social media handle to share some pictures of himself in Paris, wearing a leopard-print shirt and black pants as he posed with Peter Utz, Celine’s Head Director of Couture and Events, in one and a beige trench coat with a printed scarf and light-blue jeans in another photo where he posed with photographer Hong Janghyun. The fashionista of Bangtan Boys is known for his impeccable fashion sense and charisma apart from his musical talents. BTS V will not attend Cannes Film Festival 2023's red carpet? News comes amid dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie (Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

Earlier, as the official ambassador of Celine, Tae had shared a picture of a welcome message from the luxury fashion brand upon his arrival to Cannes, France which set fans speculating that the idol was set to make his red carpet debut soon at the Film Festival. The card had read “Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you” and that is all that the fans or BTS Army needed to assume that Taehyung was going to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France.

However, the rumour mills had already targeted Tae ever since he landed in Paris and started his dating speculations with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, where pictures claiming that the two were walking hand-in-hand on Paris streets flooded the Internet - a situation that had escalated dramatically worldwide, generating all kinds of debates and making the names of the idols trend for days. Their respective companies HYBE and YG Entertainment had reportedly stated, “The man and woman were wearing hats but their overall silhouette and appearance were very similar to Jennie and V, raising speculation that they are dating.”

Post this stint, reports have it that Taehyung, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo Gum, is in France for a Celine event and not for the film festival hence, the trio will attend a private showing of the French brand's latest collection at Cannes but will not walk the red carpet or watch any films at the festival. According to a representative of his agency Big Hit Music, BTS V is currently in France in order to attend the luxury brand event and would be attending the '2023 Cannes Film Festival' but will “not make an appearance on the red carpet at the 'Cannes Film Festival'.”

When the alleged photos of Jennie and V were released, fans of both K-pop brands along with some media outlets had speculated that V might walk the red carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival or make his relationship official there or attend a premier event of the US HBO drama series ‘The Idol’ starring Jennie. However, on May 22, Big Hit Music announced that “V visited France to attend Celine's fashion photoshoot and events” and later, Korean media news outlet Dispatch, that reports Kpop drama and news and often exposes relationships between Kpop idols, too confirmed that V is not attending the festival's red carpet this year.