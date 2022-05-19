Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde goes bold on red carpet at Top Gun Maverick premiere in sweetheart neckline feathery pink gown

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities attending the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival this year have been serving some jaw dropping and ultra-glam fashion moments on the red carpet and actor Pooja Hegde looked like a match made in sartorial heaven as she marked her debut at the French Riviera in a sultry sweetheart neckline feathery pink gown as she attended Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick premiere. Tapping into the glitz trend of the red carpet, Pooja decked up in the dreamy sequinned feathery pink gown and left the fashion police and her fans spellbound as she posed for the cameras with elan.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Pooja dolled in a striped bustier that was sequinned all over and came without straps but sported a plunging bold sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph and raise the hotness quotient.

The bustier, emphasising her sensuality and femininity and laying fashion cues to go bold and leave one dreaming about summer, ended in a voluminous powder pink feathered skirt that glided as she walked down gracefully on the red carpet. Pulling back her silky tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle, Pooja accessorised her look only with a pair of dangler earrings to let her ensemble do the maximum talking.

Pooja Hegde poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Pooja set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes .. #GodawanAtCannes #CraftedInIndia #DrinkResponsibly (sic).”

The gown is credited to Lebanese fashion designer, Geyanna Youness's eponymous brand ‘Maison Geyanna Youness’ that boasts of untraditional haute couture with no restrictions, modern designs and the best experience. Pooja Hegde was styled by Indian fashion stylist Akshay Tyagi.

