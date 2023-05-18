Cannes 2023: Kareena Kapoor is in love with Viola Davis, reacts to her divine Valentino gown for red carpet. Watch

Actor Viola Davis was among a host of celebrities who attended the premiere of Monster at the 76th International Festival de Cannes. The actor arrived on the red carpet accompanied by her husband, Julius Tennon. The star looked divine in a pristine white gown and a stunning floor-sweeping cape jacket as she walked the carpet at the star-studded premiere. The ensemble is from the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino, specially designed for her by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. And like us, Kareena Kapoor is also floored by her red carpet look.

Kareena Kapoor is in love with Viola Davis' Cannes red carpet look

Kareena Kapoor is in love with Viola Davis' Cannes 2023 red carpet look. (Reuters, Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Viola Davis attended the Monster premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with Julius Tennon. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared snippets of her look on Instagram, featuring a video of the actor walking towards the red carpet and smiling beautifully as the wind ruffled her cape jacket and hair. Kareena reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Viola Davis, I [love] you." Scroll through to see Kareena's story and read our download on Viola Davis' Cannes look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor is in love with Viola Davis' Cannes 2023 look. (Instagram)

Viola Davis wore a white one-shoulder Valentino gown to attend the Monster premiere. The sleeveless ensemble features an embellished floral-shaped brooch on the shoulder, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Viola wore the gown with a cape-styled jacket embroidered with ostrich feathers. It comes with exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Viola Davis attends the Monster Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023. (AP, Reuters)

In the end, a crown of natural curls, Chopard jewels, smoky eye shadow, bold eyeliner, glossy nude lips, feathered brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter completed her look.

Meanwhile, the star's husband, Julius Tennon, complemented her in a black Valentino tuxedo featuring the Valentino notch-lapel blazer, matching pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, a black bow tie, layered bracelets, and dress shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}