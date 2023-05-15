Cannes 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore an actual wedding dress on Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Nick Jonas

The countdown to the prestigious 76th Festival de Cannes has already begun. Celebrities and dignitaries from across the globe will be attending the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera town from May 16 to May 27. Before the event kickstarts, we decided to look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments served by our favourite Bollywood divas on the red carpet. And we cannot forget Priyanka Chopra's stellar debut at Cannes in 2019 with her husband, Nick Jonas - especially Priyanka's bride moment. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about Priyanka's tiered bridal gown to attend the premiere of Les Plus Belles Annees D'une Vi at Cannes. Scroll through to find all the details of this iconic moment.

When Priyanka Chopra wore a bridal dress on Cannes red carpet with Nick Jonas

When Priyanka Chopra wore an actual wedding dress to Cannes with Nick Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, debuted at Cannes Film Festival in 2019, a few months after her wedding. The couple made heads turn as they arrived together for the first time at the Festival de Cannes red carpet, looking like they were about to tie the knot. While Priyanka wore a gorgeous bridal dress by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, Nick complemented her in a white suit designed by Berluti. Had Priyanka worn the gown for her wedding, it would be a striking choice, though the fairytale-like silhouette worked equally well for the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival 2019 with Nick Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka's pristine white bridal gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled attachments and a ruched corseted design, cinched waist to define her frame, a voluminous tiered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train.

Priyanka wore the extravagant bridal gown with sparkling jewels from Chopard, including a choker necklace, dainty earrings, and rings. Lastly, a sleek pulled-back ponytail, darkened brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mocha brown lip shade, dewy base, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a notch-lapel blazer, matching shirt, pants and a bow tie. He styled the ensemble with black Chelsea boots, a luxurious watch, a trimmed beard, and a pulled-back hairdo.