Gear up for the Onam Sadhya food coma

With the annual 10-day harvest festival of Kerala ending, ring in the Thiruvonam celebrations by feasting on the quintessential Onam Sadhya, which has become a major attraction for many. There are several restaurants, cloud kitchens and home chefs in the city organising the Sadhya.

Onam Sadhya (Photo: Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toral Sanghavi, co-founder of cloud kitchen Nair on Fire, Bandra (W), has been offering Onam Sadhya since 2020. “This year, we have two Onam Sadhya offerings — UnSadhya that means an unconventional way of feasting that also includes non-veg dishes. The essence of a typical Malayali homemade feast is to have lots of non-veg food. Therefore, we included items like chicken, seafood and mixed meat with the typical staples, desserts and pouring curries in vegetarians. From Syrian Christian style fish, Chicken Cutlet, Nasrani Prawn, Chicken Fry, we have also done a Boneless Fish Curry which is a popular dish.”

For the traditionalists, they offer the Veg Superfood Sadhya with exciting and innovative dishes that focus more on the nourishing factor with superstar ingredients. “In a standard Theeyal dish that includes shallots and roasted coconut, bitter gourd has been added and in the yogurt-based curry Pulissery, moringa leaves are added to enhance the flavour. Other offerings include Amla and Cucumber Pickle, Ragi Pancake and Black Rice (organic) Payasam in desserts,” says Sanghavi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hotel Sunny in Chembur has been serving the traditional Onam Sadhya for 30 years. “It consists of 28 dishes, including four types of pickles and three types of payasams — Ada Pradhaman, Semiya Payasam and this year’s new, Dal Payasam. After lockdown, we had to put an end to the dine-in option so we are looking forward to serving our customers through delivery,” says founder Sunny Jacob. With a no-plastic delivery where they pack and parcel the Sadhya dishes without plastic and with the banana leaf included, Jacob reveals the orders start coming in a month prior and they manage to serve 400-500 orders.

Sachin Karumatchil, founder of Hotel Lijesh, Sion, says, “We serve the Onam Sadhya with 22 dishes on our menu. Since my parents prepare the feast, it has a homely taste and you won’t be able to make out that you are eating at a restaurant. For payasam, we do Parippu Pradhaman and Palada Payasam”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chef Janardhan Nair at Kerala House, Vashi, says, “Our USP is that we want our customers to come in and enjoy the 30 dishes and enjoy it in a communal eating setup. The Onam Sadhya at our restaurant includes varieties like Inji Puli, Kootu Curry, Avial, Mezhukkupuratti and Pal Payasam, among others.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON