Celebrity designer Niti Bothra reveals 5 millennial fashion trends Gen Z is making cool again: From mesh tops to dupatta

Fashion trends may come and go, but some styles are simply too good to stay in the past. While Gen Z is often credited with creating new fashion movements, many of their current favourites are actually inspired by trends millennials loved years ago. The difference lies in how they are styling them - with a fresh perspective, confidence, and a strong sense of individuality.

Gen Z is reinventing traditional fashion items like the dupatta and bangles, incorporating them into everyday attire.(Instagram)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Niti Bothra, celebrity fashion designer and founder-creative director of Label Niti Bothra, who has styled celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Daisy Shah, explained how younger consumers are reviving once-popular fashion staples while giving them a fresh, contemporary twist. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan poses with Superman star Henry Cavill at Longines event, serves royal fashion goals in elegant ivory look )

1. Dupatta as a statement piece

“The dupatta is no longer just a traditional accessory,” says Niti. “Gen Z is reinventing it by styling it as a scarf, cape, or layering piece over contemporary outfits. It adds elegance, movement, and a touch of heritage to modern wardrobes.”

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Palazzo pants for comfort and style {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Palazzo pants for comfort and style {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As fashion shifts towards comfort-driven dressing, palazzo pants are making a strong comeback,” she explains. “Their relaxed silhouette and versatility make them a favourite among young consumers who want effortless style without compromising on comfort.” According to Niti, palazzos work equally well with fitted tops and oversized shirts, offering the perfect balance of ease and sophistication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As fashion shifts towards comfort-driven dressing, palazzo pants are making a strong comeback,” she explains. “Their relaxed silhouette and versatility make them a favourite among young consumers who want effortless style without compromising on comfort.” According to Niti, palazzos work equally well with fitted tops and oversized shirts, offering the perfect balance of ease and sophistication. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Bangles beyond festive wear

“Once reserved for weddings and celebrations, bangles are now becoming part of everyday fashion,” says Niti. From stacked metal bangles to colourful chudiya and statement bracelets, these accessories are increasingly being styled with both ethnic and western outfits, adding personality and charm to everyday looks.

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4. Bold, oversized jewellery

“Minimal jewellery is taking a backseat as Gen Z embraces bigger, bolder accessories,” Niti notes. Chunky earrings, layered necklaces, statement rings and oversized cuffs are becoming wardrobe essentials, allowing wearers to showcase their individuality while instantly elevating an outfit.

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5. Mesh tops make a comeback

“A defining trend of the early 2000s, mesh tops are once again gaining popularity,” she says. Layered over bralettes, camisoles or dresses, mesh tops add texture and a playful edge to contemporary outfits. Their versatility makes them suitable for both casual outings and special occasions.

Why these trends are returning

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What makes this revival particularly interesting, according to Niti, is that Gen Z isn’t simply copying millennial fashion. “Instead, they’re reimagining these trends through a modern lens that values comfort, self-expression and versatility. By blending nostalgia with contemporary styling, they’re proving that great fashion never goes out of style, it simply evolves with every generation.”

As fashion continues to cycle through past decades, Gen Z’s approach demonstrates how classic trends can feel fresh again when adapted to the needs and aesthetics of a new generation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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