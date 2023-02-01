Charcoal mask to coconut oil, here are skincare products to get rid of in 2023

After a traumatic couple of years, where Covid-19 was the only thing playing on our minds, we have finally stepped into the year 2023, where normal things have started showing some kind of semblance and while we are almost at the tail end of January where Spring is not too far, it is time to change our skincare products with the changing seasons. Along with the pandemic, it’s time to get rid of some other non-essentials that have cluttered our drawers and cupboards for far too long, without making an iota of difference in the skincare segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakhi Ahuja, CEO at Jovees Herbal, shared, “Petroleum jelly has been a part of our medical cabinets since time immemorial. Our grandmothers and even their mothers used it as a go-to, for any and every skin ailment. But, did you know it is one of the leading causes of skin infections. Since petroleum jelly forms a thick layer on the skin, it does not allow the bacterial infection to dry or heal completely. Petroleum jelly is also a comedogenic, which clogs your pores causing blackheads, whiteheads and acne.”

She added, “Another product that needs to go ASAP is the black head removing strips. Yes! They may seem to be a great idea just before an important event but did you know these black head removal strips cause our pores to stretch out, leaving a larger room for grime and sebum to build up. Another skincare product that has overstayed it's utility is the sleeping mask. Sleep masks compared to night creams are extremely strong and potent. Leaving them overnight on a regular basis, not only diminishes it’s efficiency, it also makes your skin habitual to harsh chemical based products. Another drawback of using sleeping mask is that due to high levels of nutrients in them, they tend to cause an increase in the sebum production, which can lead to acne flare ups. So, let’s clear up our shelves and make space for the new products that are in store for us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that skincare is very important as it helps to look more youthful, Radhika Sindhwani, CEO and Founder of Radhika Sindhwani Makeovers, said, “As one grows, the skin cells regenerate less frequently, resulting to the dull and ageing skin. Using high-quality skincare helps you to have clear and glowing skin. When you use good skin care products, you remove dead skin cells that regenerate into new cells that makes your skin looks young and more graceful. For many years, people used to think that skincare is only for people with sensitive skin but it is a complete myth because skincare is for everyone if you want to have clear and glowing skin.” She revealed that the 3 skincare products that one need to get rid of are -

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Charcoal mask for dry skin people - Although it was a hype in last 2-3 years but no one ever mentioned that it is a disaster for dry skin people as it dries the skin way too much when you wash it off. The skin which is already dry will become flaky if you apply charcoal mask over it and the person will get dry patches all over the face which is just not pleasing at all.

2. Coconut oil - Our elders used to say that coconut oil is very healthy for the skin and yes it is but for the body that too in winters but it can cause disasters for the people with oily skin. They should stay far away from coconut oil as it can cause them acne on face and body as well. If people with oily skin apply coconut oil, it clogs the pores and cause acne. So it is a BIG NO for the people with oily skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS - Active ingredients means retinol, AHA BHA, niacinamide, Salicylic acid, Glycolic acid etc. If you are using these things without knowledge then these can do disaster for you. One needs to have proper knowledge about the ingredients that they are using and if that will suit their skin type or not. If you know the product properly and have proper knowledge about the ingredients that you are using, it will do wonders for your skin otherwise your skin will break out very badly.