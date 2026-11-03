Chocolate brown to olive green, earthy colours are defining winter fashion: Here's how to wear them

Earthy tones are a natural fit for winter dressing, bringing warmth, depth and versatility to seasonal wardrobes. Shades of olive, brown, tan and muted neutrals offer an alternative to the darker colours traditionally associated with the season, while working across everyday apparel. From polo shirts and classic shirts to knitwear, sweatshirts and jackets, these colours can be styled in multiple ways to create looks that feel contemporary without being predictable.

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The key lies in combining complementary shades, experimenting with textures and choosing looks that balance relaxed dressing for the season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amitabh Suri, CEO of US Polo Assn, shared a styling guide you can consider for winters.

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1. Make earthy-toned polo shirts your starting point

Polo shirts in olive, brown and other muted shades offer an easy way to introduce earthy colours into everyday dressing. Pair an olive polo with dark blue denim for a refined look, or style a brown polo shirt with beige shorts for a more relaxed combination. Full-sleeved polos also work well for winter, particularly when layered under a jacket or worn with trousers.

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Full-sleeved polos also work well for winter, particularly when layered under a jacket or worn with trousers.

2. Use classic shirts to create contrast

{{^usCountry}} “Shirts in earthy shades can instantly elevate a casual look,” Amitabh said. A beige or brown shirt paired with an ecru denim creates a timeless combination, while an olive shirt worn with blue denims introduces contrast without moving away from the seasonal palette. Checks, stripes and subtle textures can also add interest while keeping the overall look understated. 3. Bring depth through light or heavy layers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shirts in earthy shades can instantly elevate a casual look,” Amitabh said. A beige or brown shirt paired with an ecru denim creates a timeless combination, while an olive shirt worn with blue denims introduces contrast without moving away from the seasonal palette. Checks, stripes and subtle textures can also add interest while keeping the overall look understated. 3. Bring depth through light or heavy layers {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, sweaters, sweatshirts and jackets provide an opportunity to combine earthy colours with different textures. A brown sweater layered over a polo shirt, or an olive jacket worn over a cream polo shirt creates a balanced winter look. Corduroy overshirts and textured knitwear can further add depth, allowing the outfit to feel considered without relying on bold colours or prints.

4. Pair sporty apparel with earthy neutrals

“Earthy tones work well with sporty silhouettes, making them suitable for relaxed, contemporary dressing,” highlighted Amitabh. An olive sweatshirt paired with straight-fit denim, or a muted varsity-inspired jacket worn over a neutral polo shirt, creates a casual look with a clear sense of structure. Keeping the rest of the apparel in complementary shades allows the colour and silhouette to work together.

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Earthy tones work well with sporty silhouettes, making them suitable for relaxed, contemporary dressing.

5. Build complete looks around complementary shades

Rather than wearing one colour from head to toe, combine two or three neutral shades across different apparel pieces. “A beige shirt with brown trousers and a darker jacket, or an olive polo paired with tan chinos and a neutral knit, creates contrast while maintaining a cohesive look,” Amitabh recommended. Balancing lighter and darker shades also makes individual pieces easier to style in different combinations throughout the season.

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