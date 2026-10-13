Less colour, more character: Why rich textures and muted base shades are shaping modern home interiors

Why rich textures and muted base shades are shaping modern home interiors (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Modern home interiors are increasingly embracing muted colours and rich textures, shifting the focus away from bold accent walls towards natural materials and layered finishes. But what is driving this change, and how can homeowners bring this understated aesthetic into their spaces? Purva Gokhale, concept designer and founder of D20 Elements, explains why warm base shades and tactile surfaces are becoming central to contemporary interior design.

According to Gokhale, this shift reflects a change in how people want their homes to look and feel. As everyday life becomes increasingly busy and visually demanding, interiors are being designed to offer a sense of calm while retaining warmth and individuality. Rather than relying on dramatic colours or statement walls to define a room, designers are exploring the interplay of surfaces, finishes, natural materials and light. The result is a space that feels layered, inviting and timeless without appearing overly styled.

1. Muted base colours create a calmer foundation Base colours play an important role in setting the mood of a room. Shades like warm white, cream, soft taupe, washed ochre and limestone-inspired beige create a subtle backdrop, allowing furniture, fabrics and decorative elements to work together without competing for attention. As Purva Gokhale explains, interiors are moving away from relying on strong colour contrasts to define character. Muted shades offer a more understated starting point, letting a space’s personality emerge through its materials, proportions and finer details.

For homeowners, this does not mean every wall needs to be painted the same shade of beige. The goal is to create a cohesive colour foundation that works across the walls, flooring, and larger pieces of furniture. Different undertones can be introduced to prevent the room from looking flat, while accents such as artwork, cushions, or ceramics can add contrast where needed. Warm base colours also pair well with natural materials such as wood, stone, linen, and jute. This makes it easier to update smaller elements of the decor without redesigning the entire room.

2. Texture is becoming more important than colour contrast When a room uses a restrained colour palette, texture becomes one of the most effective ways to add visual interest. Rather than relying on contrasting shades to make individual elements stand out, designers are pairing surfaces that look and feel different from one another. A smooth microcement floor can be paired with open-grain oak furniture, while a matte plaster wall can sit alongside a bouclé sofa or slubbed linen curtains. Similarly, a stone coffee table can add a sense of solidity to a room filled with softer fabrics and rounded furniture.

The key is to create contrast through material rather than colour alone. When surfaces have different finishes, the eye moves naturally around the room, noticing details gradually instead of being drawn to one dominant feature. For homeowners looking to introduce this approach, begin with two or three contrasting textures in the same colour family. Combine smooth and rough, soft and structured, or polished and matte finishes. This can make even a simple neutral room feel more considered without adding too many colours or decorative objects.

3. Natural finishes give walls more character Plain painted walls are giving way to finishes that introduce subtle movement and depth. Limewash, hand-applied plaster, brushed stone and fluted timber are among the surfaces that can add character without requiring a bright colour or elaborate wall treatment. Unlike a uniformly painted wall, textured finishes create slight variations in tone and surface. These details become more noticeable as natural light changes throughout the day, creating soft shadows and gradients that make the wall feel less static.

According to Gokhale, texture also affects how a space responds to light. A fluted timber panel, for example, casts fine shadows along its grooves, while a limewashed wall can display subtle tonal shifts depending on the direction and intensity of the light. Homeowners do not necessarily need a full wall renovation to create this effect. A textured finish on one wall, a fluted wooden panel, or a stone-finish console can add depth without making the room feel visually busy. The key consideration is balance. If the walls already have a pronounced texture, simpler furniture and restrained accessories can help maintain a cohesive look.

4. Layered materials make minimal interiors feel warmer Minimalism can sometimes feel cold when it relies entirely on smooth surfaces, sharp edges, and a limited range of finishes. A neutral palette alone does not automatically make a room feel inviting; the materials used throughout the space matter just as much. Layering adds the softness and variation that can otherwise be missing from pared-back interiors. A wool rug, linen bedding, timber furniture, and a textured lampshade can make a bedroom feel warmer without adding unnecessary ornamentation. In a living room, woven cushions, a tactile throw, and a stone or wood coffee table can create a similar effect.

Gokhale's approach emphasises moving away from sterile perfection toward materials that feel natural and lived-in. Small variations in wood grain, fabric weave, and handmade finishes can give a room individuality without making it seem cluttered. This also aligns with principles in biophilic design, which draws inspiration from nature, and wabi-sabi, which values imperfection and the beauty of materials that reveal their natural character. For a starting point, choose a few materials that match one another rather than buying decorative accessories in large amounts.