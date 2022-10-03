Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 68% off on Polo shirts for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to clothes, there is never enough. So if you think you have enough shirts and tshirts in your closet, think again. Maybe, it is time to sort out your wardrobe, keep aside faded and old shirts and go in for brand new ones. If that be your mindset today, then checking out the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 would be a great idea. Why, you may want to know. Well, that's because there is a mega sale on. Available during the sale are a huge range of products - from gadgets to clothes. Polo shirts for men are available at very attractive prices.
We have curated a list of Polo shirts which have discounts on them. Many are from established brands, while many others from relatively smaller brands while some are from Amazon's inhouse clothing brand. All of them come in appealing and eye-catching colours. Do check them out and if you like them (we are sure you will) pick a handful of them too. Scroll down to see our list.
Levi's Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt
This eye-catching Polo shirt is available in Mossy Green colour. The best part of it is that while it is a dark colour, its tone is quite mellow. So while it attracts attention, it is not jarring to the eye. This regular fit shirt is made from 100% cotton and is, hence, very comfortable to wear. It has a very laid-back appeal to it; pair it with jeans and enjoy the feel. You get as much as 45% discount on this shirt.
Amazon Brand - House & Shields Men's Regular Polo Shirt
This Polo shirt from Amazon's inhouse brand is available in three appealing colour combinations - Tango orange-white-indigo; Shadow green-white and-indigo and Organic Pink-white-Indigo. This regular fit shirt is in striped pattern. It is made using 100% cotton and can easily be machine washed. This is a regular fit and half sleeve shirt. Grab this shirt as it is available at 65% off.
Wrangler Men Polo Shirt
Here's another charming Polo shirt option for men. It is available in the colour combination of Pale pink, white and navy and looks very nice. This half sleeves regular fit shirt is perfect for daily wear. Since it is made from 100% cotton fabric, one can easily machine wash this garment. It has striped pattern and looks very good with a pair of jeans. Order this shirt now and get a cool 65% off on it.
Puma Men CR Team Polo
This Polo shirt from Puma is a good-looking garment. A solid white shirt, with the logo in black, it is also a very nice-looking shirt. As it is slightly loose fit a garment and made in polyester fabric, it is also very comfortable to wear. It can easily be machine washed. It is best as a sports casual. You can get this shirt at a 60% off.
NEWPORT Men Men Blue Cotton Heathered Polo Shirt
This slim fit half sleeve Polo t-shirt is what one needs to wear for a evening out. It has a calming and soothing vibe to it. The shirt profiled here is in powder blue colour but there are as many as 12 other colours available. Made using 100% cotton fabric, it is easy to maintain and can be machine washed. It has a discount of 62% on it.
|Product
|Price
|Levi's Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt
|₹1,799.00
|Amazon Brand - House & Shields Men's Regular Polo Shirt
|₹1,599.00
|Wrangler Men Polo Shirt
|₹1,999.00
|Puma Men CR Team Polo
|₹1,999.00
|NEWPORT Men Men Blue Cotton Heathered Polo Shirt
|₹1,299.00
