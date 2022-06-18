Cold water cleansing: Time to take to a new and sustainable beauty trend

From oils, serums to lotions and micellar waters, we are always concerned about the formulas we use on our skin — is there enough vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid? While all these concerns are quite valid and should be considered for the best skincare results, the temperature of the water we use on our face is equally important as well.

Hitting two birds with one stone, the cold water cleansing routine is not only good for your skin, but also for the environment. Read on to know the benefits of cold water cleansing:

Reduces puffiness

Splashing cold water on your face in the morning acts like an astringent and it helps reduce the morning puffiness, leaving your skin feeling refreshed, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Good for dry and acne-prone skin

For those who have dry or acne-prone skin, washing your face with cold water has many advantages. It helps treat acne-prone skin by combating the overproduction of sebum in your skin.Whereas, using hot water to cleanse your face, strips off the facial oils that create further dryness and can lead to breakouts. It also makes your skin appear redder due to the dilation of the blood vessels.

Improves blood flow

Cold water is good for your skin, as exposure to the cold can boost blood flow, which is known to give the skin better protection from free radicals, like pollution. According to a study, this also leaves you with a brighter and healthier look.

Hides open pores on the face

Other than improving the blood circulation, cold water cleansing also increases endorphins. It is also known to shrink facial pores and helps in minimising the appearance of open pores on your skin.

Alternative for anti-wrinkle creams

Cold water cleansing can also be used as an alternative for anti-wrinkle creams, since cold water tones the skin that makes it look fresh and younger. It also helps fill out the wrinkles on your face.

