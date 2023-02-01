Correct way to remove your makeup, as advised by beauty and skincare experts

Removing your makeup at the end of the day is just as important as applying it since properly taking off your makeup can help keep your skin healthy, clear and youthful. It is important to remember that your skin deserves the same care and attention as the rest of your body and taking the time to properly remove your makeup is a crucial step in maintaining your skin's health and beauty.

Look no further as we got some beauty and skincare experts on board to share with you the correct way to remove your makeup, so you can maintain your beautiful skin before and after your big day. Following these steps will help ensure that your skin is thoroughly cleaned and moisturised, leaving it looking and feeling fresh and healthy.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder and Director of NatureCode, suggested, “The first step in the makeup removal process is to use an oil-based makeup remover. This type of remover is specifically designed to break down and dissolve even the most stubborn of makeup, including waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipsticks. Gently massage the remover onto the skin, focusing on areas where you have the most makeup, such as the eyes and lips. This will ensure that all traces of makeup are removed and your skin is thoroughly cleansed.”

She elaborated, “After using a makeup remover, it's crucial to use a gentle, non-foaming cleanser to cleanse your skin. A non-foaming cleanser is less harsh on the skin and will remove any remaining traces of makeup, dirt, and impurities. Opt for a cleanser that is formulated for your skin type; for example, if you have oily skin, look for a cleanser that is designed for oily skin; it will help remove excess oil and dirt without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Use lukewarm water to rinse your face, as hot water can dry out your skin and cold water can close your pores. Instead of using a toner, use pure steam distilled rose water which has natural astringent properties, helps to reduce redness, soothes and calms the skin and balances the skin’s pH level. It also adds an extra hydration and gives a natural glow to the skin.”

Suggesting to finish off with pure Aloe Vera gel, which is rich in Vitamin E and other essential oils, she said, “Aloe vera gel deeply hydrates, soothes and repairs the skin and also helps reduce inflammation, redness and puffiness. Aloe vera gel is perfect for all skin types but it's especially beneficial for brides as it provides an extra boost of hydration, leaving the skin looking fresh, smooth and radiant.”

According to Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, Entrepreneur, Content Creator and Wellness Advocate, first, it is important to use the right products for your skin type for example, if you have oily skin, you would want to use a cleanser that is formulated for oily skin, as it will help remove excess oil and dirt without stripping your skin of its natural oils. On the other hand, she said, “If you have dry skin, you'll want to use a cleanser that is more moisturizing. Second, it's essential to use a makeup remover before cleansing. A makeup remover can help dissolve and remove stubborn makeup, such as waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipsticks. This will ensure that all traces of makeup are removed and your skin is thoroughly cleaned.”

She added, “Use lukewarm water to cleanse your face. Hot water can dry out your skin, while cold water can cause your pores to close, trapping dirt and makeup inside. Lukewarm water will open up your pores, making it easier to cleanse your skin. Lastly, always follow up with a moisturizer to replenish the moisture that your skin may have lost throughout the day.”

By following these steps and using the right products, you can ensure that your makeup is properly removed, leaving your skin looking fresh, clean and healthy. Remember, taking care of your skin is essential, especially on your big day, so make sure to make removing your makeup a part of your daily routine so, use the correct techniques and products to ensure you have a flawless, radiant and healthy skin on your special day.

