Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding: How the couple honoured the place they first met with their outfits

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tied the knot on August 11. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in their living room, surrounded by their children.

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On August 16, Vogue magazine revealed details of their wedding, including the first images from the ceremony, offering a glimpse into the intimate wedding as the couple opted against a traditional, lavish celebration.

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Inside Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's intimate wedding

{{^usCountry}} For weeks before and after Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding, the internet was awash with speculation about the date, the location, the guest list, and the scale of the couple's wedding. There were also rumours about celebrity attendees, including Rio Ferdinand and Rihanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For weeks before and after Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding, the internet was awash with speculation about the date, the location, the guest list, and the scale of the couple's wedding. There were also rumours about celebrity attendees, including Rio Ferdinand and Rihanna. {{/usCountry}}

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However, according to Vogue, the couple ultimately chose a symbolic date – the 10th anniversary of the day they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid – and instead of a blowout celebration, they got married in their living room wearing clothes from the luxury fashion house Gucci, designed by the creative director Demna. “It was exactly as I’d imagined it,” Georgina told Vogue.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wear

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The pictures from Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding were released as part of Vogue’s Summer digital cover. The couple – Cris y [and] Gio, as they are known to friends and family – are the cover star of the summer issue.

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According to Vogue, the couple fittingly chose Gucci for their special day. The bride wore a white silk skirt suit with matching satin shoes, and Ronaldo sported a light beige cotton suit with custom loafers. Their kids – Eva Maria, Alana and Bella wore beige dresses, while Mateo and Cristiano Jr wore white button-up shirts and beige pants.

About Ronaldo and Georgina

The wedding comes one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of her hand over Ronaldo’s. Though the couple had an intimate wedding, they plan to have a larger wedding later to celebrate with their loved ones, per Vogue.

Georgina told the magazine, “When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I’m saying, ‘No. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.’ Because castles, houses, islands, horses, and cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate — that’s more unusual for us.”