Dakota Johnson in sheer embellished silver gown looks bold and beautiful at Venice Film Festival
fashion

Dakota Johnson in sheer embellished silver gown looks bold and beautiful at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson looks bold and beautiful as she arrives on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a sheer embellished silver gown. She attended the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Dakota Johnson in sheer embellished silver gown looks bold and beautiful at Venice Film Festival(Instagram/@DakoholicOfficial)

American actor Dakota Johnson arrived in Venice, Italy, to attend the premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter, at the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival. The Fifty Shades of Grey star dared to bare on the red carpet in a dazzling sheer gown from the house of Gucci.

Looking bold and beautiful, Dakota walked the red carpet wearing an eye-catching silver gown with a long beaded fringe laid over a sheer glittery nude base. She teamed her dress with strappy pumps, no accessories and standout yet subtle make-up.

Dakota attended the festival with Olivia Colman, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The Lost Daughter marks Maggie's directorial debut, and the film will hit theatres and Netflix later this year. Additionally, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Italian director Luca Guadagnino accompanied the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

Take a look at her photos:

Dakota's floor-grazing silver-nude dress features a plunging V neckline, accentuated shoulders, fringed details adorned on a sheer base, and an embellished belt cinched on the waistline.

Her dress came replete with beaded details adorned all over the see-through base. She completed the daring yet sophisticated look with a pair of chunky strappy gold heels and tousled waves.

Dakota ditched all accessories with her attire, allowing the signature outfit to be the star of the sartorial moment. She chose chocolate brown lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow with voluminous mascara, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter to complete her glam.

Meanwhile, The Lost Daughter is a 2021 drama film written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on a novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

dakota johnson venice film festival
