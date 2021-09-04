Zendaya in thigh-slit leather gown is the red carpet queen at Venice Film Festival with Timothee Chalamet

American actor Zendaya took the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival by storm in a custom Balmain dress for the premiere of her film Dune starring Timothée Chalamet. She proved why she is called the red carpet queen in the ochre dress, designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing and styled by the Law Roach.

Zendaya took full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house's artisanal tradition to give one of the best dressed moments from the 2021 edition of the Venice Film Festival. She chose a bespoke custom-made leather gown crafted using an exact model of the stars' bust.

Pictures of the Dune star have been doing rounds on social media, and netizens cannot get over Zendaya's 'L'élégance' moment.

Zendaya chose an ochre leather Balmain gown with a jaw-dropping thigh-baring risqué slit. The sleeveless dress featured a draped silhouette on the bust and the waist, hugging the actor's svelte frame perfectly.

Zendaya teamed the floor-sweeping gown with exquisite Bulgari emerald and diamond serpent-style necklace and earrings. She completed her ensemble with nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Middle-parted sleek wet hairdo, exaggerated eye make-up with mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink glossy lip shade, and glowing skin completed Zendaya's glam.

Dune star Timothée Chalamet complemented Zendaya in a black sequin Haider Ackerman pantsuit with white cuffs and collar, plus Cartier jewels, at the premiere of their film.

Zendaya's highlight moment from Venice was the ochre Balmain gown for the premiere. However, this wasn't the only look that made headlines. The actor arrived at the film festival in a black satin and crêpe jacket over ivory and pink draped dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino Des Ateliers.

The collared draped dress featured an exaggerated blush pink bow and a plunging neckline. Zendaya accessorised the atelier piece with minimal jewels like diamond hoops and rings. With her signature open curly locks and dewy make-up, she rounded it off.

Dune is an American epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. It is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert and also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

