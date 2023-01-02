Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in stylish airport fits prove why they will always be Bollywood's fashion king and queen

Apart from ruling over the big screens, actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also won millions of hearts with their sartorial choices. While Deepika is known for her voguish choices, Ranveer has established himself as the King Of Quirk. Today, the duo arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay, dressed in chic black and white ensembles. The paparazzi clicked them outside the departure gates and posted the snippets on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Ranveer and Deepika wore, proving they will always be Bollywood's fashion king and queen. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh promotes Cirkus song Current Laga Re in chic pink suit, rocks year's hottest colour)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's airport fashion

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone outside the Mumbai airport. The pictures and videos shared by the paparazzo accounts showed the couple arriving in comfy and chic black and white outfits inspired by street-style sartorial statements. While Ranveer wore a white T-shirt, pants and a long coat, Deepika complemented him in a trench coat and a button-down dress. They twinned the airport fits with white sneakers and quirky glasses. See the pictures and videos below.

Coming to Deepika's airport look, the Louis Vuitton global ambassador wore a black midi-length dress. The ensemble features a collared open V neckline, button closures on the front, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a thigh-high slit.

Deepika wore a long faux leather trench coat with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, single lapel collars, and an open front to round off the airport outfit. Lastly, she accessorised the all-black fit with a sleek top knot, white lace-up chunky sneakers, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, gold jewellery and black tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ranveer complemented his wife in a white round-neck fitted top, a long black coat and matching skinny-fit pants. He styled the comfy outfit with chunky high-top sneakers, quirky black and white sunglasses, a baseball cap, a trimmed beard, and diamond ear studs.