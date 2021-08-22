Deepika Padukone slays date fashion in red Chanel top, latex Balenciaga pants

Creating a red alert on the Internet with her smoking hot look, Bollywood’s highest-paid actress Deepika Padukone slew date fashion in red Chanel top and a pair of latex Balenciaga pants as she stepped out for brunch with actor-hubby Ranveer Singh this Sunday. Setting fans on frenzy and making the fashion police drop their jaws in awe, the diva dropped one bold look after another in the dramatic red high neck blouse and latex skin tight black pants.

Taking to her social media handle, Deepika shared the pictures where she could be seen putting her sartorial feet forward and we are sure the mercury in Mumbai would refuse to come down as her pictures flood the Internet. The frames feature the diva donning the red top that came with exaggerated sleeves which ended in ruffled cuffs.

Both the cuffs and the dramatic high neck sported smocked style that added to the hotness quotient of the baggy top. Deepika paired it with latex skin tight black pants that flaunted her slender legs and exuded a sultry faux leather look.

Completing her attire with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos, Deepika pulled back her luscious tresses into a stylish braided knot to flaunt a pair of golden chain-link earrings. Wearing a dab of brown lipgloss, the actor amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes that were well-defined with black eyeliner streaks,brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Deepika simply captioned the picture with a red lipstick kiss-mark emoji. Needless to say, the pictures went viral and grabbed close to 9 lakh likes instantly while still going strong.

The diva was dolled up for a family brunch to celebrate Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani's birthday. Deepika Padukone was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Shaleena Nathani and Anjali Chauhan.

