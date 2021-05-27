Deepika Padukone teaches how to mix and match in baggy sweater and pencil skirt

It is not that easy to mix pastels with bold bright colours, but if there is anyone who can do it, it is none other than Deepika Padukone. The stunner who is known globally for her impeccable sartorial sense and has walked some of the most renowned red carpets such as the Cannes, has a wide range style spectrum that involves everything from Over The Top gowns to bodycon basic tops teamed with boyfriend jeans and sneakers. There is nothing that Deepika Padukone does not look photoshoot worthy in.

The Padmaavat actor who recently shot a campaign for the high-end watch brand Chopard wore some of the most elegant outfits which are absolutely on-trend. For one of the looks, Deepika had donned a mint coloured oversized sweater. The baggy sweater featured purl-knit and balloon sleeves with tight cuffs to add a comfy vibe to the look. Staying true to the latest trend, the actor paired her baggy sweater with a figure-flaunting bright orange skirt which contrasted with the mint colour beautifully and added character to the look.

Deepika styled this outfit with a pair of drop earrings, a ring and a Chopard watch. Her glam for the shoot was the actor's signature look with subtle brown tones. It included filled-in brows, minimal shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush with a nude glossy lip and lots of highlighter. She completed the ensemble by tying her hair in a messy bun. We are a fan of this outfit.

Deepika Padukone in stunning outfit (Instagram/the_bollywood_closet)

Check out some of the other ensembles that the actor has looked stunning in:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the film 83 sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Her upcoming projects even include Fighter which is Deepika's first film with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be a part of Pathan and Shakun Batra's next film.

