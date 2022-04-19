Deepika Padukone wins the airport fashion crown with edgy all-black look and printed bralette: Check out pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone surely knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. Whether she is walking the red carpet or catching a flight out of Mumbai, Deepika is always impeccably dressed. The Pathaan actor's wardrobe is full of elegant and head-turning pieces that have made her one of the Bollywood fashionistas to look out for. Even her latest look in an all-black attire has fans drooling over her sartorial choice. The star, who is married to Ranveer Singh, wore an edgy all-black oversized sweatshirt and joggers set with a printed bralette and won the airport fashion crown.

Recently, the paparazzi clicked Deepika arriving at the Mumbai airport in a classy and edgy all-black avatar. The star posed outside the airport gate and then left to catch her flight. She exuded glamour and comfort with her airport look. Scroll ahead to see Deepika's photos and video. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in shimmering saree attends TIME100 Impact Awards with Ranveer Singh)

Deepika chose an all-black outfit to catch her flight out of Mumbai. Her airport look features an oversized sleeveless black sweatshirt with a round neckline carrying a silver chain, front pockets, ribbed hem, and an ill-fitted silhouette. She teamed it with black straight-fitted jogger pants that had a ribbed hem.

Deepika Padukone catches a flight out of Mumbai in an all-black look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika wore the black sweatshirt and joggers set over a printed bralette with lace details. She kept her make-up minimal with a nude lip shade, white nail paint and glowing skin. In the end, Deepika rounded off the look with side-parted open tresses blow-dried to create a perfect bounce.

Deepika Padukone opts for minimal accessories with her airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Deepika chose to carry a brown shoulder bag, tinted broad sunglasses and black ankle-length leather boots with killer heels for the accessories. If you are looking for ways to upgrade your airport wardrobe, Deepika's all-black look should be a part of your mood board. You can glam it up more with bold make-up and statement earrings.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham. It is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

