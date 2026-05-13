Demi Moore’s Cannes 2026 appearance at 63 leaves fans worried over her ‘extremely thin’ arms: ‘Look after yourself’

Demi Moore stole the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival with a glamorous red carpet appearance. The 63-year-old actor looked striking in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown that accentuated her statuesque silhouette and toned arms. While fans admired her timeless elegance, some social media users also voiced concern over her noticeably slim frame. (Also read: Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace )

What Demi Moore wore at Cannes

Demi Moore received mixed reactions for her Cannes 2026 opening look, with fans expressing concern over her slim figure. (REUTERS)

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Walking the red carpet in France on May 12, Demi exuded old-Hollywood sophistication in the silver sequin ensemble that hugged her figure perfectly. The strapless silhouette added a sleek, minimal touch, allowing the intricate sparkle of the gown to take centre stage.

She paired the look with luxurious diamond jewellery from Chopard, including a statement necklace and delicate floral-shaped earrings that elevated the glamour quotient even further.

The actor later gave fans a closer glimpse of her Cannes outfit through a joint Instagram post with her stylist, Brad Goreski. The behind-the-scenes video quickly garnered reactions from fans and celebrities alike. “Maybe one of my most favorites dresses on you,” actor Rita Wilson commented on the post.

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{{^usCountry}} “I still think she looks great,” another fan wrote. “She’s always been beautiful.” “Insane! I am so set for your Cannes moments!” shared another user, while one comment read, “So stunning and it fits like a glove.” Fans express concern over Demi’s slim frame {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I still think she looks great,” another fan wrote. “She’s always been beautiful.” “Insane! I am so set for your Cannes moments!” shared another user, while one comment read, “So stunning and it fits like a glove.” Fans express concern over Demi’s slim frame {{/usCountry}}

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However, alongside the admiration, some social media users also expressed concern over Demi’s noticeably slim frame, particularly focusing on her arms.

“Yes she’s gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize. I don’t think it’s a healthy example for an idol and role model,” one person commented online.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you.”

“Always been beautiful but please look after yourself, getting far too thin and it’s not healthy,” one Instagram user commented. “Pretty, but this is not healthy,” another wrote.

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“Beautiful gown. But Demi needs a few more pounds,” read another reaction. “She’s stunning as always, but I genuinely hope she’s doing okay and taking care of herself,” another concerned fan shared.

Earlier in the day, Demi was also spotted attending a Cannes photocall with fellow jury members, once again stepping out in a chic look from Jacquemus. This time, she chose a playful polka-dot party dress that she paired with a matching handbag, white pumps and cream-toned sunglasses, effortlessly blending vintage charm with French Riviera elegance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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