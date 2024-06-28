MS Dhoni gets a great new look thanks to Aalim Hakim: See all his latest celebrity makeovers

Aalim Hakim is the go-to hairstylist for celebrities as his hairstyles give fabulous makeovers to Bollywood A-listers and cricket stalwarts, transforming their looks completely. These hairstyles become an instant talk of the town. MS Dhoni gets a great new look thanks to Alim Hakim: See all his latest celebrity makeovers (Photo by Instagram)

Recently, he styled former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unveiling a dapper, wavy hairstyle. The wicketkeeper-batter's hair featured beautiful waves with streaks of highlights, making him look absolutely dapper and dashing, leaving fans swooning and we don't blame them.

Aalim Hakim nails his styles, consistently setting new hair trends in the industry. Here, we take a look at all the other stars he has styled.

Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz

The celebrity hairdresser perfected Ranbir Kapoor's savage look as Aziz in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The enhanced curls and side fades brought out the ferocity of Aziz's character, making him appear both intense and menacing on screen. The attention to detail in the hairstyle complemented the gritty character.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's close-cropped, tousled hair set hair goals for young men as the short hair is styled to look messy, adding a touch of effortless cool. Virat's signature side fades added more oomph to this short messy hairstyle while the mild cut near the forehead further enhanced the uniqueness of this look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked every bit majestic in this messy hairstyle, oozing a wind-swept charm. The actor complemented this look with a well-groomed beard and a mustache curled at the ends. The combination of the tousled hair and the neatly trimmed beard, created a striking and cohesive appearance as he graced the luxury brand Tiffany and Co's new store launch event.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Aalim Hakim effortlessly styled Ibrahim Ali Khan's hair into the classic 'good boy' look to complement his sportswear during a Puma collaboration. The hairstyle, synonymous with gentlemanly charm, added a touch of old-school sophistication to his appearance where Aalim Hakim's mastery in creating timeless looks truly shone.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal radiated regal elegance in this ensemble of a beige kurta and shawl, complemented by a short and low ponytail. This unique hairdo added a modern flair while maintaining a sense of cultural authenticity to his look.