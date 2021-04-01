Dia Mirza in 20k chic yet comfy kurta looks beauteous at Wild Dog promotions

After returning from her honeymoon in the Maldives, Dia Mirza has dived straight into her work. The actor who made for a gorgeous bride is busy promoting her film Wild Dog. It is during these promotional events, Miss Asia Pacific 2000 has been serving some really beautiful summer looks that are perfect for everyday wear and are even chic enough to be worn at red carpet events.

For one of those events, the actor donned a gorgeous blue silk kurta. The relaxed silhouette featured a statement-making gold handwoven brocade yoke neck and deep slits at the side which made it extremely comfortable and something that one can wear the entire day. The kurta was luxurious and comfortable at the same time and gave the traditional item a contemporary twist. She teamed it with a pair of pastel green wide-legged pants.

To complete her look, Dia opted to wear a pair of golden flats matching the brocade on the kurti. For her accessories, the actor went with a basic gold delicate neck piece and added some more character to the look by leaving her side-parted wavy hair open. The actor's glam consisted of smokey eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, kohl-clad eyes, a little bit of blush and a glossy nude lipstick. The stunner shared the images on her Instagram stories.

Dia Mirza at the promotions of Wild Dog (Instagram stories/ diamirzaofficial)

Coming back to her beautiful outfit, the kurta that Dia is rocking in these pictures is from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala and is worth ₹19,800.

Dia Mirza's kurta is worth ₹20k (payalkhandwala.shop)

During her honeymoon, the actor gave us some stunning beachwear looks which we have bookmarked for our next vacation. Check out some of them:

Dia Mirza tied the knot to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony that was held at her home and was attended by family and a few close friends.

