Diana Penty’s rust kaftan with bold ikat print is a summer wardrobe essential

Taking Tinsel town divas by storm last year, kaftans are here to stay and Bollywood actor Diana Penty’s latest set of glamorous pictures in it are enough to back our claim. Looking charming as she ” turn to the kaftan salwar”, Diana lay perfect summer fashion goals with her easy-breezy boho-chic style in a and we could not help but take instant fashion cues to slay on our next outing, future planners that we are.

Taking to her social media handle, Diana shared a slew of pictures featuring her in an exotic setting and sizzling in the summer wardrobe essential. The Cocktail-fame star donned a rust-coloured breezy kaftan that was made of chanderi silk fabric and featured mirror work, thread and sequins hand embroidery to offset the bold ikat print.

Diana teamed it with a solid inner and a pair of straight pants. Accessorising her look with a wristwatch, antique bracelets and finger rings, a statement neckpiece and a pair of earrings all from Kohar by Kanika, Diana added an ethnic or rather an Indian touch to her look with a tiny bindi. She completed her attire with a pair of intricate hand embroidered juttis from Fizzy Goblet that came with a vegetable tanned leather sole and double cushioning for comfort.

Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open, Diana amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral tint lipstick and dewy makeup that included kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Diana captioned the pictures, “When the weather starts to burn, I turn to the kaftan salwar! (sic).”

The kaftan set is credited to Indian fashion label Drishti & Zahabia that boasts of luxury prêt. The ensemble originally costs ₹14,784. On the other hand, the juttis were from Golden Sunrise collection of Fizzy Goblet and were priced at ₹2,990 on their website.

Diana Penty's kaftan set from Drishti & Zahabia (ogaan.com)

Diana Penty's hand embroidered juttis from Fizzy Goblet (fizzygoblet.com)

Diana Penty was styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Namita Alexander. Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

