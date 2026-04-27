Did Rihanna make people wait for 5 hours at Fenty Beauty event: ‘People came on Friday and basically left on Saturday’

Singer Rihanna was in Mumbai recently for the India launch of her brand Fenty Beauty, hosted by Tira Beauty and Sephora. The event was attended by several beauty influencers and celebrities, including Isha Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra.

Influencer Yashita Damani shared her experience of attending the Fenty Beauty event online.

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The internet is flooded with videos from the event that show Rihanna, dressed in a custom Alaïa all-black look, clicking pictures with Isha Ambani, interacting with influencers, and having a blast. However, it seems the Umbrella singer was fashionably late and spent little time at the event after making everyone wait for 5 hours.

On April 26, Yashita Damani, a beauty and travel influencer, shared her experience of attending the Fenty Beauty event on Instagram. She shared the video with the caption, “Yesterday's event tea. We waited 5 HOURS for Rihanna…and I left before she arrived. People came on Friday and basically left on Saturday, waiting for Rihanna.”

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{{^usCountry}} Did Rihanna make people wait for five hours? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Did Rihanna make people wait for five hours? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Imagine the main guest arriving five hours late for the event. Let me tell you about the event tea from yesterday. We were told that Fenty Beauty starts at 7:30. Cute, normal, reasonable. So, everyone shows up, dressed, and already excited because the queen, Rihanna, was supposed to appear,” Yashita shared in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Imagine the main guest arriving five hours late for the event. Let me tell you about the event tea from yesterday. We were told that Fenty Beauty starts at 7:30. Cute, normal, reasonable. So, everyone shows up, dressed, and already excited because the queen, Rihanna, was supposed to appear,” Yashita shared in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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However, 7:30 came and went, then 8, then 9, and the singer never arrived. According to the influencer, at this point, everyone thought she might just be fashionably late. But then hours passed, and she still didn't arrive.

“People were literally sitting, standing, pacing, and checking their phones. The crowd was tired, hungry, confused, but still waiting because it was Rihanna. Midnight came, then it was 1 AM. Mind you, people came to this event on a Friday night and were basically about to go home on a Saturday morning,” she added.

The influencer confessed that the ‘craziest part’ was that the singer finally arrived at 3 AM. “Honestly, I had already left. Thank God I did, because waiting five hours for a two-minute appearance? We love the queen, but honestly, at what cost? Please know that everything on social media isn't real,” she added.

How did the internet react?

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The internet was not impressed with Rihanna's late arrival and stressed that brands must respect people's time as much as they care about the celebrity. One Instagram user commented, “It takes real guts to put this while other influencers are hyping up the event without showing the reality. You got guts, girl.”

Someone else wrote, “If all of you had cumulatively decided to leave, such big celebs and pr companies would’ve learned a lesson that you’re not their free fund employees to do whatever they say.” Another user commented, “I didn’t see 1 influencer talk about this. Thanks for being real.”

Celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar commented, “That’s why I didn’t even come to the event, even after being invited. Wish brands valued other people’s time.” Someone else commented, “Everyone’s time is important. Good that you left. QUEEN BEHAVIOUR.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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